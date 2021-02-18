Daily COVID deaths exceed low cases in Howard County

For the first time, more deaths from COVID were reported in Howard County than cases.

Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported three deaths locally and just two new cases of COVID-19. The new Howard County deaths also make up 10 percent of today's COVID deaths statewide, which were 29.

786 new cases were reported throughout the state, the lowest number since late September.

The new deaths and cases bring Howard County's total to 190 and 8,985, respectively. Just over 53 percent of the deaths have occurred in those age 80 and older.

According to the Howard County Health Department, the demand for testing "continues to decrease nationwide and locally." As such, the health department will discontinue its CareMobile COVID-19 Testing Clinic beginning in March.

If the demand for testing increases, testing operations can scale back up, and the CareMobile Clinic can be reintroduced, according to the health department.

"Emergency response usually calls for scaling up and down of operations at different times, and we are prepared to evolve our response as necessary," read a release from the health department.

As of yesterday, 177 Hoosiers were in an ICU for COVID, and 89 were on a ventilator for it. A week ago, those numbers were 240 and 117, respectively.

966 Hoosiers are hospitalized with the virus, up from 955 the day prior.