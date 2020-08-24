Daily arrest log Aug. 20 to 23

Below are the arrests for Aug. 20 to 23. All arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Jaqwuan Burnett, 18, was arrested on Aug. 20 at 2:40 a.m. at South Main Street and West Jefferson Street. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), possession of a handgun without a license (class A misdemeanor), and possession of a firearm by a violent felon (level 4 felony).

Jalen Ferraro, 21, was arrested on Aug. 20 at 1:40 a.m. at 728 S. Courtland St. He was charged with false informing (class B misdemeanor), intimidation (level 5 felony), and pointing a firearm (level 6 felony).

Daryl Logan, 34, was arrested on Aug. 20 at 6:59 a.m. at North Phillips Street. He was charged with a warrant for public intoxication.

Adam Spencer, 33, was arrested on Aug. 20 at 1:10 a.m. at 630 S. Union St. He was charged with IOP (class A misdemeanor).

Jonathon Galvan Torres, 24, was arrested on Aug. 20 at 2:39 a.m. at West Sycamore Street and North Philips Street. He was charged with operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor).

Chris Jackson, 21, was arrested on Aug. 21 at 4:20 a.m. at 1011 N. Armstrong St. He was charged with a warrant possession of cocaine and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.

Mario Long, 46, was arrested on Aug. 21 at 1:14 a.m. at West North Street and North Purdum Street. He was charged with driving while suspended (class A misdemeanor) and a prior for operating while intoxicated (level 6 felony).

Eric Avery, 38, was arrested on Aug. 22 at 8:26 p.m. at 3608 S. LaFountain St. He was charged with public intoxication by alcohol (class B misdemeanor).

Ryan Balog, 23, was arrested on Aug. 22 at 9:16 p.m. at East Dixon Street. He was charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated (class C misdemeanor and class A misdemeanor).

Tony Bass Jr., 39, was arrested on Aug. 23 at 1:18 p.m. at 1709 E. Lincoln Road. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (level 6 felony), and possession of a schedule drug (class A misdemeanor).

Brandi Bradley, 40, was arrested on Aug. 23 at 10:30 p.m. at South Bell Street and East Vaile Avenue. She was charged with possession of a scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor).

Antoine Cannon, 40, was arrested on Aug. 22 at 3:15 a.m. at North Union Street and West Broadway Street. He was charged with false informing (class B misdemeanor) and a warrant from Cass County for nonsupport of a dependent.

Olivia Clark, 25, was arrested on Aug. 21 at 8:50 p.m. at 220 N. Union St. She was charged with a warrant for neglect of a dependent.

Jeremy Eyer, 22, was arrested on Aug. 22 at 3:04 a.m. at 300 N. Union St. He was charged with a warrant from Wabash County for theft.

Stephen Fields, 49, was arrested on Aug. 22 at 10:36 p.m. at 1210 E. Jefferson St. He was charged with a prior for operating while intoxicated (level 6 felony).

Samuel Gentry, 40, was arrested on Aug. 21 at 4 p.m. at 300 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with a warrant for visiting a common nuisance.

Jeammie Hankins, 50, was arrested on Aug. 21 at 8:55 p.m. at 916 N. Philips St. She was charged with criminal trespass (class A misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Brian Hecht, 57, was arrested on Aug. 23 at 10:54 p.m. at 210 N. Market St. He was charged with a warrant for public intoxication.

Cody Hovis, 22, was arrested on Aug. 21 at 3:04 p.m. at 616 N. McCann St. He was charged with a warrant for dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

Dustie Jackson, 42, was arrested on Aug. 21 at 6:53 p.m. at West Spraker Street and North Purdum Street. He was charged with possession of scheduled drug (class A misdemeanor).

Dwayne Jones, 51, was arrested on Aug. 22 at 1:42 a.m. at North Locke Street and East Richmond Street. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony) and a warrant for body attachment.

Constance Marner, 29, was arrested on Aug. 22 at 11:45 p.m. at West Mulberry Street and North Purdum Street. She was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Tyler Nix, 28, was arrested on Aug. 23 at 6:15 p.m. at 1511 S. Union St. He was charged with battery of an officer (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (level 6 felony), escape (level 6 felony), and a warrant for non-compliance.

William Oaks, 46, was arrested on Aug. 23 at 9:25 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and possession of cocaine (level 4 felony).

Terrance Prichard, 30, was arrested on Aug. 21 at 8:17 p.m. at 3720 S. Reed Road. He was charged with disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor), intimidation (level 5 felony), and unlawful use of 911 service (class A misdemeanor).

Brantlee Riley, 19, was arrested on Aug. 22 at 4 p.m. at South 17th Street and East Dodge Street. He was charged with a warrant for auto theft.

Austin Sailor, 25, was arrested on Aug. 22 at 8:18 p.m. at 2301 E. Markland Ave. He was charged with theft (class A misdemeanor).

Marshaun Scott, 21, was arrested on Aug. 22 at 1 a.m. at 100 W. Firmin St. He was charged with false informing (class B misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), being a felon in possession of a firearm (level 5 felony), dealing marijuana (level 6 felony), possession of marijuana (level 6 felony), and a warrant for petition to revoke.

Michael D. Sharp, 30, was arrested on Aug. 21 at 11 p.m. at 1900 N. Purdum St. He was charged with possession of stolen property (level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), possession of a handgun without a permit (class A misdemeanor), possession of a firearm by a violent felon (level 4 felony), possession of methamphetamine (level 4 felony), and two warrants for non-compliance.

Andrew Smith, 33, was arrested on Aug. 22 at 8:31 at 2148 E. Boulevard St. He was charged with possession of a syringe (level 6 felony) and theft (class A misdemeanor).

Lanecia Sowards, 26, was arrested on Aug. 22 at 2:52 p.m. at 602 Marsha Court. She was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor) and disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor).

Bradley Thomas, 27, was arrested on Aug. 21 at 10:56 p.m. at South Jay Street and West Foster Street. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and a warrant for conversion.

Rick Turner, 30, was arrested on Aug. 22 at 11:50 p.m. at West Mulberry Street and North Purdum Street. He was charged with possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor) and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Allen Walker, 41, was arrested on Aug. 22 at 1:50 a.m. at West Butler Street and North Washington Street. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine (class B misdemeanor) and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Brandi Weaver, 23, was arrested on Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. at 400 S. Apperson Way. She was charged with false informing (class B misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (class B misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony), and a warrant for failure to appear.

Marteese Williams, 24, was arrested on Aug. 23 at 9:53 a.m. at 517 Southlea Drive. He was charged with resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), escape (level 5 felony), and a warrant from Marion County.