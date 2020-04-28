COVID may be exacerbating local suicides

Since the implementation of travel restrictions to combat COVID-19, a spate of suicides struck Howard County in a relatively short period of time.

The first travel restriction as a response to COVID-19 went into effect on March 17. Since then, a spate of suicides followed, beginning on March 27, with the restrictions potentially serving as an exacerbating factor in the cases, according to Howard County Coroner Steve Seele. In the span of about a week-and-a-half, Seele’s office dealt with three suicides.

“I think it’s just added to the stress of things,” said Seele. “There was some history of domestic issues behind some of these. I think it’s just the stress of it. We could have had this without the COVID, but the timing of it, all of a sudden, boom. We’re going into the lockdown, and from March 27 to April 11, we have three suicides.”

Fielding this many suicide calls in such a short period of time, said Seele, wasn’t normal. So far this year, six suicides have been recorded. Last year, 12 suicides were recorded in Howard County.

While concerns about COVID-19 remain at the forefront of public thought, other societal issues have emerged. As people are confined to their homes, the local domestic violence shelter has prepped for a potential surge in need. Concerns about a potential increase in suicides also have emerged. Some studies have indicated a correlation between unemployment and suicide rates. For example, a study published by Oxford University in 2014 indicated that for every 1-percent increase in unemployment, a corresponding increase of 1 percent in suicide rates also occurs.

In about a five-week period since restrictions were put in place throughout Indiana in response to COVID-19, about 515,000 jobless claims had been filed in the state.

The lockdown also has created another issue for the coroner’s office. With people visiting each other less often, his office has had to deal with deaths that went unnoticed for extended periods of time.

According to Seele, his office has fielded calls for deaths that have gone unnoticed for nearly a week.

“That’s the other thing we’ve had. We’ve been called to a number of residential deaths, and these people have been in there several days unattended,” said Seele. “We’ve been called to some pretty nasty scenes because of it.”

To help with the issue, the coroner is encouraging people to be vigilant and check on each other.

“Please call your neighbors and check on them. Please call your friends,” said Seele. “Reach out, and if you see something unusual as far as a lack of activity and mail or newspapers gathering, please call for a welfare check. Call the police department first.”

The Howard County dispatch center can be reached at 765-457-1105.