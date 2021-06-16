COVID cases, testing down in county this month

So far this month, Howard County is averaging six new cases of COVID-19 daily, with an average of 180 residents being tested each day.
These numbers are down from the same time period last month. From May 1 to 14, the county averaged 13 new cases of COVID daily with 274 residents being tested each day.
Across the state, cases have been declining. This month, with the exception of a spike of 1,170 new cases on June 2, fewer than 400 cases have been reported daily.
Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 216 new cases and 12 new deaths. Of those, 11 cases and no new deaths were in Howard County.
According to the state's color-coded metrics map, all counties except seven were scored "blue," the best score possible. The scores are bases on counties' positivity rates and weekly cases per 100,000 residents.
Currently, 532 Hoosiers are hospitalized with COVID. 123 are in an ICU for COVID, and 50 are on ventilators for the virus.
Now, 28,039 Howard County residents are fully vaccinated, and 28,137 have had a first dose administered. Statewide, 2,704,420 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, 40 percent of the population.