Large-scale COVID-19 testing for Hoosiers began last week in Indiana with 20 sites opening around the state, and this week, 30 more sites will open, including one in Howard County.
The testing initiative is being offered by the Indiana State Department of Health in partnership with OptumServe Health Services, and 100,000 Hoosiers are expected to be tested within the first month.
“Launching this partnership with Optum further expands Indiana’s COVID-19 testing capacity,” said Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. “These free tests will be available in locations across the state, ensuring even more Hoosiers who have symptoms or an affected family member can get tested for coronavirus.”
The free tests are for any symptomatic Hoosier, along with those who are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, or another underlying condition. Testing also is open to members of a minority population that’s at greater risk, close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 patients, and those who have close contact with at-risk populations.
Each testing site will be open at least eight hours per day Monday through Friday. Registration opens 48 hours before testing sites open. Hoosiers will receive results within 48 hours on average, and results will be provided via a phone call if the test is positive or via an email or text if the test is negative.
To make an appointment, register online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by phone at 888-634-1116.
Once all 50 sites are open, as many as 6,600 more Hoosiers can be tested per day.