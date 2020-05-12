COVID-19 testing site opens in Kokomo tomorrow

The Indiana State Department of Health has chosen Kokomo to host one of its 50 COVID-19 Optum testing sites.

The Optum testing will be held at the Kokomo Senior Center, located at 721 W. Superior St., and open starting tomorrow. The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Testing is free for Hoosiers, though those with private insurance are asked to bring their insurance information with them.

Those being tested must meet requirements to receive a test. The testing requirements are:

- You are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

- You are in the at-high-risk group: over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, or another underlying condition, or if you are a member of a minority population that’s at greater risk.

- You are a close contact of confirmed COVID-19 positive patients when it is imperative that you continue to work and/or have close contact with at-risk populations.

An appointment is required. Those wishing to be tested may schedule an appointment by calling 888-634-1116 or by visiting https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2524.htm. This website also has answers to frequently asked questions.

Those being tested as asked to wear a face covering to the appointment. Those going for testing in Kokomo should use the south entrance of the Kokomo Senior Center to enter the building; the main doors on the west side will be locked.