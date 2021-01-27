COVID-19 takes center stage at Third House session

At last week’s Third House session, three area legislators focused on a common theme: handling the COVID-19 pandemic at a state level.

Meeting with their constituents virtually at Inventrek Technology Park last Friday, State Senator Jim Buck, R-Kokomo, and State Representatives Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo, and Heath VanNatter, R-Kokomo, fielded questions and discussed bills they are hoping to pass this year. Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero, was absent from the session last week.

Though a number of bills were discussed by the legislators, questions continually circled back to COVID-19 and how it is affecting this legislative session and what’s being done about it. Answers came in a myriad of forms, from balancing the state’s budget and offering small business protections aimed at defending against COVID-19 related lawsuits to the limiting of executive branch powers.

COVID-19

Buck, for example, introduced Senate Bill 75, a bill that would, in essence, limit the powers of the executive and judicial branches over the legislators. Buck said the branches of government had “gotten out of whack.”

“There are a number of bills in the senate trying to clarify that in some states,” Buck said. “The courts have held that the legislature really didn’t make itself clear as to what the executive orders were about. I’ve introduced Senate Bill 75, which delineates the separation of powers. Even though it should be clear to everyone that we have three coequal branches over government, some of that has gotten out of whack.”

The bill, the content of which is only seven lines long, dictates that “any order, rule, or edict of any kind from the executive branch or the judicial branch that invades the constitutional or lawful authority of the legislative branch is null and void until approved by the general assembly.”

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

VanNatter also discussed bills that would provide civil immunity to businesses related to COVID-19, which would protect them against lawsuits related to the virus. One such bill is House Bill. 1002, which would provide qualified immunity to healthcare providers from lawsuits based on the contraction of COVID-19. H.B. 1002 would not protect healthcare providers against gross negligence of willful misconduct.

When asked what actions they and other state legislators would take in response to the economic impact COVID-19 has had on the state, Karickhoff said that the legislature may do things that “may not seem related to COVID-19,” such as relieving teacher pension debt. Gov. Eric Holcomb’s proposed budget includes a $70 million annual attack on educators’ pension debt, which currently is being paid down by school corporations. If the state relieves some of that debt, Karickhoff said the school corporations could reinvest that into teachers.

Other priorities

Aside from COVID-19-related bills and the budget, both Karickhoff and VanNatter discussed other bills they were hoping to see to fruition this year.

VanNatter discussed two separate bills that were taking priority this session, one of which would decriminalize small amounts of marijuana, a bill he has introduced in the past. This will be third year VanNatter has authored a bill that would decriminalize small amounts of the drug. The other bill would reevaluate physical custody and parenting time.

Karickhoff also discussed several bills. One in particular deals with cyber-security. The representative cited a “trend” of cybersecurity attacks, such as ransomware, which essentially is a hack that holds data or online functions for ransom, requiring payment to end said attacks. The bill would boost cybersecurity protections for local units of government in order to keep data safe.

“We’ve got a lot of different political subdivisions doing a great job right now, including the state,” Karickhoff said. “But I think some smaller, rural counties don’t have the same level of sophistication. The cybersecurity incidents bill, like I said, is getting a lot of interest.”