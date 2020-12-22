Merry Christmas, 2020! May you be blessed in all the days to come.
What a year this has been! At ages 93 and 91, my husband and I are amazed how our lives have changed and all the help our friends have given us. We have almost come to a complete halt with the way we were living. My husband’s new doctor recently told him, “You are the healthiest 93-year-old patient I’ve ever had." He didn’t say that when I was his next appointment!
Since COVID-19 appeared in March, I have been in the car for health appointments only. Our podiatrist kindly takes us at the end of his day when all other patients have gone. The cardiologist, who saved my life more than seven years ago, requested our six-month check up be on the telephone. His thoughtfulness was appreciated. When my husband needs gasoline for the lawn mower or car, he hands his credit car to an attendant and sits in the car while the car and gasoline can are filled. He drives the car or tractor to get the mail when he sees the mailman has passed. The little hill between our house and mailbox is a challenge for old folks. Our lives are much easier because two neighbors across the street pick up groceries when they shop, and our Florida daughter-in-law calls for groceries to be delivered to the garage. Then there are the friends who call to see what help we need and gladly give it.
Our son and daughter-in-law in California keep us well supplied with masks. Fortunately, they have both been able to work from home most of the time. We’re thankful they haven’t been visited by high water or forest fires. Pictures they send from time to time let us know what they do when they aren’t working. We sincerely appreciate those pictures. Our Florida son and his family don’t have their house sold, but they’ll be moving to Huntsville, Ala., where he has been offered a job with a higher salary, lower cost of living, better health care, and a 15-minute instead of a more-than-an-hour drive to work. It’s closer to Indiana, too. We appreciate their ordering groceries we need delivered to our garage.
Our older granddaughter has finished her first 16 weeks of classes at IU Bloomington with flying colors. She will be working 30 hours weekly as a cashier at a Publix store in Florida until she returns to IU for spring classes.
Our younger granddaughter brings us much happiness with numerous phone calls. She keeps us up to date with her family and is always so positive. She’s never negative. We’re amazed at her artistic ability. She has talent the rest of the family lacks.
It’s our sincere hope you can avoid COVID-19 and have a wonderful 2021. These are challenging days, but we turn to God when each new problems arises. That’s where we get the peace of mind needed to overcome any surprises that we had not wanted or anticipated.