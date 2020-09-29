COVID-19 isolation and quarantine explained

Almost eight months into the COVID-19 pandemic there are still many questions, unknowns, and confusion. One aspect of COVID-19 that the Howard County Health Department is most frequently asked is the length of quarantine and isolation and why they differ.
Quarantine is when an individual exposed to an infectious disease is separated from other people for the length of the incubation time for that illness. For COVID-19, it can take up to 14 days from exposure for enough virus particles to build up in someone’s body for them to become infectious. It is vitally important that individuals placed into quarantine remain separated from others for the full 14 days, regardless whether they receive a negative test result during those 14 days. If a person tests on day four or earlier of their quarantine, they will likely receive a negative result as there is not yet sufficient virus particles their system. This same individual could test on day 10 to 14 and receive a positive result. Hence, the earlier test was a premature negative and useless for determining any helpful information.
Isolation is when an individual diagnosed with an infectious disease is separated from other people for the length of the infectious period of that illness. For COVID-19, people who develop symptoms usually are no longer infectious 10 days after their symptoms began. People who develop symptoms should isolate for at least 10 days plus 24 hours after they are fever-free without the use of fever-suppressing medicine, and most of their symptoms are improving. Unfortunately, some individuals who contract COVID-19 experience long-lasting symptoms; however, these lingering symptoms do not prevent them from leaving isolation and returning to school or work. For those individuals who receive a positive test result but are asymptomatic, or never developed symptoms, they should isolate for 10 days past the date they were tested. It is pointless to test again during this 10-day period. It is also not advised to obtain two negative test results within 24 hours as some individuals have tested positive several weeks past their infectious period.
In some cases, the person in isolation may be released prior to their close contacts being released from quarantine. This is simply due to the difference in the length of time that someone who has the disease is contagious and the length of time that someone who has been exposed to the disease can become contagious.
The only way we can slow the spread of COVID-19 is if everyone in America decides that they are going to follow proper isolation and quarantine procedures. This is more important than sports events. This is more important than attending family events. By following proper isolation and quarantine procedures, you may save someone’s life or protect someone from the seemingly random debilitating long-term effects of COVID-19.