COVID-19 hits Howard County

In early March 2020, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported the first case of COVID-19 in Indiana.

Only five days later, on March 11, the first positive case was reported in Howard County. Shortly after, on March 17, Howard County essentially shut down as the first round of restrictions were put in place, closing non-essential businesses. A public health emergency was declared.

According to Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman, a team had been assembled to combat the threat of the virus even before the first resident tested positive. Comprised of the commissioners, county council, the Howard County Board of Health, Kokomo Common Council, local hospital leadership, Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore, and school administrators, the team was having discussions aimed at navigating the community through the crisis.

“By far the toughest decisions were things like having to close down a community,” Wyman said. “That’s not an easy decision to make. I never dreamed in my life that I would sign an ordinance that closed businesses in a community. But at the time, in reflecting back, it was the right thing to do. We had tremendous advice from local and statewide experts. We had great conversations with major corporations in our community, great conversations with small businesses, great conversations with our pastors. It was well thought-out, and it was done in a manner that the health and safety of our community was put before everything else. But it was still an incredibly difficult moment.”

Howard County entered the “shutdowns” in early March. In addition to closing non-essential businesses and encouraging remote work, Howard County’s first set of restrictions entailed a 60-day ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people. All school buildings also were to remain closed until April 19. The YMCA was closed, as were all branches of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library and a myriad of other public facilities. The county was placed on a yellow travel alert.

On March 18, the Big 3 auto manufacturers announced the temporary closure of facilities in response to COVID-19. This included the local facilities Stellantis and General Motors Components Holdings. The next day, Haynes International began what was meant to be a two-week layoff of its employees.

On March 20, Howard County reported its first fatality from COVID-19. Jeff Bagby, an employee of FCA US and the first resident to test positive, died from the virus. His death was the 13th from the virus in the state.

Just over a week later, Howard County made headlines after county government signed an ordinance banning the sale of non-essential goods, such as books, toys, and furniture, at stores that remained open during the shutdowns.

The move drew mixed opinions at the time, though the commissioners said the decision was made to even the playing field between businesses that were forced to close and big box stores that were allowed to remain open. In addition, there had been reports of shoppers who were congregating at stores who, according to the ordinance, were “bored at home and come to the store to browse and buy only non-essential goods,” giving rise to long lines.

Wyman said that while he doesn’t regret any of the decisions made during that time, he did say they should’ve been “communicated differently.”

“For example, the no purchasing of non-essential items,” Wyman said. “That should’ve been communicated so differently than it was. And it wasn’t. And that created, for some folks, some heartache. So we fixed it immediately. It was one of those things we learned quickly. I wish we would have started with the ‘one-cart, one-shopper’ program as opposed to the non-essential.

“But when I think back, we were having to make decisions in real-time at a fast pace and with a lot of unknowns. At those times, we didn’t know much about this virus; nobody really did. And we were all trying to learn as much we could as quickly as we could. So when I look at all the decisions in their totality, oh my gosh, I believe they were 100-percent right for our community.”

County officials rescinded the banning of non-essential goods by April, instead opting to institute a “one cart, one shopper” policy. Gov. Eric Holcomb soon ordered schools to be shut down for the remainder of the academic year, forcing students and teachers to adapt to e-learning.

On May 13, the state opened the first testing site in Howard County, run by Optum, in Foster Park. The testing site was one of the first 50 to open in Indiana. That same week, Howard County opened a COVID-19 isolation center for the homeless who needed a place to quarantine. The shelter was made possible through a $380,000 grant from the Family and Social Services Administration and was located at 625 N. Union St.

On July 1, the statewide mask mandate went into effect and remains in effect to this day.

As summer came and went, cases of COVID-19 began to drop in Howard County, and businesses such as restaurants began to reopen, albeit at a lower capacity. Likewise, schools were able to begin the 2020-21 academic year, with many taking a “hybrid” approach by blending in-person classes with e-learning and offering virtual schooling.

Fall 2020, though, marked a return as cases began to increase once again.

In November, a widespread outbreak of COVID-19 was reported in the Howard County jail. A strike team was called in from ISDH to assist in the testing of inmates and jail staff. Of the 443 inmates at the time, 236 tested positive, and those numbers continued to increase. Over the past year, 323 inmates have tested positive for the virus along with 33 employees. No inmates were hospitalized due to contracting the virus.

On Nov. 30, statewide hospitalizations peaked at 3,460.

Howard County moved to a “red” travel designation, due to an increase in the 10-day average number of cases that were being reported at the time. By Dec. 2, more than 4,000 Howard County residents had tested positive for the virus, and that jumped to more than 5,000 on Dec. 11.

As cases were exploding, many residents became hopeful as COVID-19 vaccines were being made available. On Dec. 18, Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo began administering vaccines to frontline workers. On Jan. 8, the Howard County Health Department began immunizations and then subsequently launched a mass vaccine clinic on Jan. 27 as the county began receiving more doses.

Currently, vaccinations are available to those age 50 and older, and on March 11 President Joe Biden directed all states to make adults eligible for the vaccine by May 1.

As of March 10, 12,733 Howard County residents had received one dose of a COVID vaccine, while 8,511 were fully vaccinated. Nearly 26 percent of the population had received at least one dose.

Moving forward, Wyman was optimistic as vaccinations continue to rollout in Howard County and around the state.

“When we first started rolling out the vaccines at the end of January, we said this is a three- to six-month process,” Wyman said. “I feel like we’re right on schedule for that. I couldn’t be more excited about that, I’m happy about it for our community. To me, it’s the culmination of a tremendous amount of hard work over the past year by a lot of people that has enabled us to get to this point.”