COVID-19 consequences and remedies

Over a half-million of our citizens have died. Millions more have suffered the ravages of a deadly virus, COVID-19. We don’t know the final death total of a virus that has caused so much trauma and destruction among Americans. Will we ever know? The pain and suffering of American families are immeasurable and enduring. Will the ravages of the virous ever end? This deadly virus, and I do mean deadly, will be around for generations to come.

Everyone, all the people of the world, knows the deadly effects of the virus on the world’s population. Its consequences are no secret, no aberration, and no figment of the imagination. The U.S., along with the rest of the world, is in crisis.

The United States is better situated to protect its citizens than any other country. One would think, with all the assets at the disposal of the United States government and knowing the suffering of its people both economically and socially, that Congress could pass clean legislation that deals only with the crisis at hand, COVID-19.

But no, Congress can’t address a national disaster because of vicious politics. U.S. politicians, both Republicans and Democrats, load up major relief legislation with their own pet wishes and desires.

What does a $15 minimum wage have to do with the present crisis? The minimum wage issue should be separate legislation negotiated at a different time. Additionally, why bail out cities that have incurred tremendous debt through deficit spending. Congress is tying their debt relief to the COVID-19 pandemic?

The more non-related legislation that is thrown at the COVID-19 relief bill, the more credibility that is lost by both Republicans and Democrats. The COVID-19 bill should be a bipartisan bill supported by both parties and directed at nothing but COVID-19 relief for U.S. citizens. The COVID-19 relief package should be the number-one priority of the United States Congress.

President Biden’s term as President of the United States will be remembered by his ability to give relief to a suffering nation. As I said in last week’s commentary, I believe President Biden is a good man. He should not let his tenure as president be defined by politics as usual.

I always have believed that a man or woman, when elevated to a position of additional responsibility, somehow the job elevates the individual. Let us hope that happens with President Joe Biden.

Congress, in concert with President Joe Biden, should give the American people a COVID-19 Relief Bill that is clean of any other contested legislation, and do it NOW!