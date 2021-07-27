COVID-19 changes therapy for mental health patients

Imagine a tripod, says Kimble Richardson, manager of business development and referrals for Community Health Network’s Behavioral Health Services.

The tripod legs are mental health, physical health, and spiritual health. Mental health is an important component of overall health, and since March 2020 almost everyone has struggled with mental health in some way, whether because of OVID-19 or because of racial and civil unrest.

COVID-19 made it especially difficult for patients who had their therapy treatments interrupted or altered as meetings went from in-person to virtual. But for the time being, Community Health Network is working on a return to normal, allowing patients back inside its offices for in-person appointments as well as hosting virtual meetings.

“We are trying to phase those in a little at a time,” said Richardson. “We are not just saying “boom, it’s all in person now.

The week the world shut down in March 2020 was a challenge for everyone, and left staffs across the Community Health Network trying to figure out how to keep clients, patients and themselves physically safe.

“We literally had to pivot over the weekend,” Richardson said. “In 48 to 72 hours we had to change our whole structure and practice.”

Thankfully tele-psychiatry already existed. It just wasn’t being used. So appointments went virtual or were conducted over the phone.

The lockdown was especially a challenge for the anxiety sufferers, people who normally would have a tough time getting outside anyway. Now they had permission to stay inside. That’s where peer groups come into play, said Richardson.

“That’s when it is so nice to have your own peers—people who have similar struggles—so you don’t feel alone,” he said. “When you have people and can say ‘ok, it’s not just me. I’m not the only one’ then we can encourage each other. And if we take a couple of steps back we can offer each other grace and say ‘you didn’t fall all the way back to step one. You kept your progress.”

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Community Health Network is big practitioners of group therapy.

“In 34 years I may have had two out of 1000 patients who told me ‘I can’t wait to do group therapy. I’m so excited,’” said Richardson. “Most people are like ‘no way. Are you kidding me?’ Many people will not want to share their struggles in front of a bunch of people or will say ‘I can barely take care of myself. I don’t want to listen to a bunch of other people.’

But the value of group therapy is learning you are not alone, being inspired by other people’s efforts and being encouraged to challenge yourself.

Now that offices are opening and welcoming clients back inside, it presents an opportunity for past patients who might have shied away from the virtual aspect of therapy to return to their comfort level. Richardson said therapists don’t normally reach out to previous patients due to fear of being intrusive, but a pandemic presents a different set of circumstances.

“I think that is ok to do now,” he said. “I think we are different now. We can call our previous patients and say ‘hey, I realize we had some challenges last year. Do you have any interest in coming back?’ I think that would probably be received as ok, that it wouldn’t feel intrusive to patients.”

Richardson encourages anyone who is struggling to reach out, saying it’s not a sign of weakness, but a sign of being human. Community Health Network offers individual and family counseling, group therapy, help with substance abuse, and onsite psychiatrists and advanced nurse practitioners who can prescribe medication.

“I think we have the largest and most comprehensive continuum of care in Indiana,” Richardson said. “If we are not the right program for patients we can assist in finding other resources. We have access to a lot of information and other providers that we can recommend. We have lots of friends.”

Community Howard Regional Health’s Behavioral Health Services is located on 322 N. Main St.

Appointments can be made by calling (765) 776-8932 for adult services and (765) 776-8933 for youth services.