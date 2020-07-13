COVID-19 cases in Howard County trending upward

Howard County is trending upward in positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Regenstrief Institute, an agency that tracks COVID-19 data in Indiana.

The county is one of 30 counties showing an upward trend.

Since last Friday, 16 new cases of the virus were reported in Howard County for a total of 610 residents who have tested positive.

Statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health today reported 452 new cases of the virus since Sunday. Now, 52,037 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 2,569 have died. Another 193 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

While Howard County is increasing in cases, so is the state as a whole. According to the Regenstrief Institute, the state is trending upward in positive tests, hospital admits, and ICU admits. Trends were inconclusive for emergency room visits and deaths, two other trends the institute tracks.

Despite the state trending upward in positive tests, testing is trending downward after peaking in June, according to graphs from the Indiana State Department of Health.

The state COVID-19 testing center remains open at the Kokomo Senior Center through at least July 31. Anyone can get tested at no cost. To register for testing, call 888-634-1116 or make an appointment online here: https://lhi.care/covidtesting.

Statewide, 570,409 Hoosiers have been tested with a positivity rate of 9.1 percent. In Howard County, 6,464 people have been tested with a positivity rate of 9.4 percent.