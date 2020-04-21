The Howard County auditor had a simple message for area residents just ahead of tax season: if you’re able, please pay your property taxes on time as not doing so could have dire consequences for local government operations.

After the state created a grace period of two months for those who pay their property taxes late, local officials have voiced concern about how, if many take advantage of the grace period, local government funding could be delayed. That would put a financial strain on government operations. To avoid such issues, Howard County Auditor Martha Lake was urging those who can to pay their property taxes on time on May 11. While issues with property taxes may be more immediate, down the line the county could be losing millions in income taxes.

In a letter, Lake reiterated the fact that the state’s deferment for property taxes was meant to “primarily accommodate those families and businesses that have experienced a substantial financial loss due to not being able to go to work; or their business has been shut down or substantially immobilized.”

Of course, property taxes go beyond funding just county government. That funding goes to the city, all area schools, local libraries, trustees, and solid waste operations. A delay for that funding, she said, would be particularly difficult for these entities to weather.

“If the majority of collections are paid two months late, these units of government will be struggling to operate due to lack of funding,” said Lake. “It may be that our Howard County units will have to borrow money or take out loans to enable them to continue operations and services that are vital to the health and wellbeing of all county residents.

“We are sincerely asking, if you have experienced no substantial income decrease either to yourself or your business, to please pay your Howard County property taxes before or by May 11. “

Property taxes currently may be paid by mail at the Administrative Center dropbox, 220 N. Main St. They can be paid online at www.howardcountyin.gov or at local banks, including BMO, First Farmers, Star Financial, First Bank of Berne, Community First, and others.

Income taxes

While local government officials are attempting to stave off issues with property taxes this year, more difficulty could come down the road from decreases in income tax due to the economic impact of COVID-19.

On April 9, the Ball State University Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) put out a study examining the potential impact on individual Hoosier counties from losses in local option income tax (LOIT) funding due to the pandemic. The study created two scenarios: one a more optimistic projection and the other pertaining to a deeper downturn.

“We have been observing and participating in economic estimates of the impact of COVID-19 since January,” said CBER director Michael Hicks. “The only consistent observation over this period is that every projection has worsened following later analysis.

“Our first scenario is especially rosy, suggesting a return to normalcy and baseline economic conditions in the second half of 2020,” he said. “Scenario 2 is more likely, suggesting continued economic performance well below baseline through 2020. Indeed, this forecast is for a three-quarter recession that is greater than any in the post-war period. This too might be optimistic.”

In the more optimistic analysis, a total projection for the state entailed a loss of $218.4 million in LOIT funds. The second analysis saw a potential impact of $315.4 million in LOIT losses.

On the local level, LOIT funding is on a two-year lag, according to Lake. So, these losses wouldn’t be immediate for local governments. For Howard County in the first scenario, the total loss was projected to be $2.73 million. The scenario involving the deeper downturn projected a loss of $3.94 million.

According to Lake, such losses in funding would amount to a 12 percent difference in funding.

“We just need to keep our eye on the ball and make sure we’re not over budgeting … It’s a change and it’s a big enough change that it could hurt our budgets if we’re not careful. We just have to be aware,” Lake.