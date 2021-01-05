County to receive $260,000 for COVID-19 safety awareness

Howard County is slated to begin receiving some of the first rounds of funding from the CARES Act that can be used for COVID-19 education and prevention.

Howard County was allotted $260,000 from the state and will begin the rollout on several projects and programs over the next two months. The funding comes from the CARES Act, specifically, the Safety Awareness Program, which is aimed at reimbursing counties for COVID-19-related programs, included public safety and education. Gov. Eric Holcomb announced an allocation of $20 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund for the reimbursements, which counties could apply for.

According to Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman, counties were allotted a certain amount of funds designated for specific COVID-19 programs that the county was in the process of implementing. The goal, Wyman said, was to get the local programs implemented during January and February, months that public health officials are expecting to be some of the worst for COVID-19 cases and deaths.

“Our target was to really get these things implemented during the months of January and February because the indications from all the experts are that it could be two difficult months for us,” Wyman said. “So we just wanted to make sure that we’re fighting hard for the next couple months during this time until the vaccine can be here as fully implemented. We don’t want to pull back now. We want to keep pressing on and keep fighting the virus and slowing the spread, which is really the important part of the process for the next two months for us. So any kind of awareness we can do or be mobile and go to places and help people, we certainly want to do that.”

Requests for reimbursement are very specific, including reviewing and/or implementing local event safety plans and local public health requirements in accordance with the governor’s executive order. The funding also can be used for reimbursements for increased on-site inspections of local businesses and other public and private facilities.

A highlight as well is that the funding can be used to pay for increased public education and awareness campaigns, as well as to use print and electronic media to promote local and state restrictions, such as capacity limits, the mask mandate, and social distancing.

Likewise, the county also may be reimbursed for training and education to support compliance with local and state-wide safety measures.

One of the most notable things Howard County officials are hoping to accomplish with this funding is a mask program coordinated with schools throughout the county. Although area schools already require masks for students and teachers, the county, through the reimbursements, will be able to purchase masks for students and school workers.

Similarly, the county is also in the process of purchasing an RV that can be used as a mobile unit for vaccination, testing, and education. For example, if the health department sought to do a COVID-19 educational program at a school, the RV could be used in that manner. Once COVID-19 is “over,” Wyman said, the RV will be kept by the county to be used as a mobile command center for EMA services.

The county also will use the reimbursements to purchase an electronic rider for the bottom of the Howard County sign outside of the administration building downtown. The rider will allow county officials to post messaging related to COVID-19.

Are employees following the mask mandate?

Recently, the Kokomo Perspective visited several area businesses to observe whether patrons were following (or not following) the mask mandate instituted by the state.

Last week, the Perspective, at the request of readers, went into six area businesses this time to see how many employees were wearing masks. The biggest offender was Buffalo Wild Wings, which had six of 12 observed employees not wearing masks, while T.J. Maxx was the only business of the six where no employees were observed not wearing masks.

Of note, employees who were wearing the masks around their chin were counted as not wearing a mask.

The results were as follows:

Buffalo Wild Wings: 6 with masks, 6 without

Meijer: 9 with masks, 1 without

T.J. Maxx: 7 with masks, 0 without

Kohls: 11 with masks, 1 without

Wal-Mart: 14 with masks, 4 without

Big Lots: 4 with masks, 1 without

In total, 64 employees were observed, with 51 (80 percent) wearing masks and 13 (20 percent) not wearing masks.