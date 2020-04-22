When Washington Street still was a highway, it was rumored that the notorious gangster Al Capone dropped by a tavern that still stands today.

Now, that tavern, North-N-Tavern, which may be the oldest tavern in the area, is under new ownership. Longtime Kokomo residents Rick and Lynn Sims purchased the establishment, located at 300 W. North St. Though unconfirmed, Sims said owners through the years have passed down the tale of Capone’s visit back before the bypasses were constructed around the city, making Washington Street the main thoroughfare.

“It’s very possible. If he was traveling to the southern part of the state or country, he could’ve gone by here,” said Rick.

Now, Rick is looking forward to giving the historic tavern a bit of TLC. Before Rick was an IBEW electrician working with FCA US, he was a carpenter by trade. Through the years, he had his hand in historic remodels. He helped rework what’s now Bohemian Tattoo Club at 206 N. Main St. back when it was a law firm, and it went on to receive designation as a historic structure with assistance from the Howard County Historical Society.

He has a love for old structures, and Rick said that came from his father who instilled in him a certain value for older structures when he taught him carpentry. That, he said, was what drew him to North-N-Tavern.

“This is a blue-collar establishment. It’s been here a long time,” said Rick. “It’s a working man’s bar. I grew up on the north end. I always remember it being here … The fact that fascinated me – as we’ve been told, and we’re trying to research it a little bit more – it’s the oldest bar in town, if not the county. That’s kind of fascinating. I’d like to find out how far back it goes.”

So, when the Simses heard that former owner Troy Fivecoat intended to sell the tavern, they decided to make the leap to become its newest owners, even though the COVID-19 pandemic and county restrictions have put a halt on the business.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

While not being able to serve customers has made Simses wary, they’ve taken advantage of the downtime to add some of their own touches to the tavern. New tables now dot the North-N-Tavern, and the bar has been redone. New décor now also spruces up the walls of the blue-collar bar.

“Basically, at that time, we took a leap of faith and said we need to finish this even though the bars are closed. We need to get this done so we can go forward. That’s a little bit scary,” Rick said.

The Simses are looking forward to restrictions lifting, so they can get the full bar-owner experience. They’re also looking forward to making some changes on the property. When the structure housing the tavern originally was constructed in 1902, three houses were on the property. Since then, one was torn down, and the tavern now exists as an amalgamation of the two houses that were left.

One is still a home, which is unoccupied, but the Simes want to make use of that space. In the future, they’re considering constructing a kitchen and introducing a food menu. Longtime bartender Bobby Estele has a flair for outdoor barbecue, and Lynn hoped they could take advantage of his talents in the future.

Either way, when the pandemic passes, the Simses said they’ll be ready to serve their regulars, who are eager to return to North-N-Tavern.

“We’ve both lived here all our lives,” said Rick. “We wanted to put our money in Kokomo.”