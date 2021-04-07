County remains 'yellow' on COVID metrics map

Howard County moved back to "yellow" on the Indiana State Department of Health's COVID-19 metrics map last week, and this week, it remains there.

More counties joined Howard in "yellow" this week as the number of counties in "blue" shrunk from 53 last week to 46 this week. Two weeks ago there were 66 counties in "blue."

Two counties scored "orange."

The scores are based on the number of cases per 100,000 residents and the seven-day all tests positivity rate.

Weekly cases per 100,000 residents

In the category of weekly cases per 100,000 residents, Howard County scored "orange," the same as last week, along with 25 other counties. The majority scored "yellow," while two scored "red," and one scored "blue."

"Orange" represents 100 to 199 new cases of COVID per 100,000 residents. Howard County had 123, down from 132 last week.

Seven-day positivity rate

In the category of seven-day all tests positivity rate, most counties scored "blue," including Howard, while 37 counties were "yellow" (up from 27 last week), and two were "orange."

"Blue" represents a positivity rate of less than 5 percent. Howard County's was 4.78 percent, up from 4.6 last week.

Vaccinations

In Howard County, 13,108 residents are fully vaccinated, up from 11,957 last week. Now, 16 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, a two-percent increase from last week.

20,837 residents have received a first dose of a vaccine. Now, 41 percent of the population locally has received at least one dose of a vaccine, up from 37 percent last week.

Statewide, 1,291,190 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, up from 1,133,956 last week, while another 1,827,696 have received a first dose of a vaccine. Now, 46 percent of Hoosiers are fully vaccinated or have received a first dose, up from 41 percent last week.

Daily update

Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,260 new cases of COVID and 15 new deaths. Of those, 17 cases and no new deaths were in Howard County.

Now, 9,515 Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID, and 211 have died from it.

Hospitalizations continue to creep back up after dropping to an all-time low of 548 on March 21. As of yesterday, 789 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus, up from 706 the day prior.

ICU admissions also are on the rise. As of yesterday, 144 Hoosiers were in an ICU for the virus, up from 118 the day prior. Sixty-one Hoosiers were on ventilators for the virus yesterday, up from 50 the day prior.

Trend data

According to the Regenstrief Institute, Indiana is trending upward in four of five categories: positive tests, emergency room visits, hospital admissions, and ICU admissions. Trend data for the fifth category, deaths, was inconclusive.

Howard County is one of 10 counties in which emergency room visits are trending upward. It's also one of seven counties with rising hospitalizations.

The county is trending downward in the categories of ICU admissions and hospital deaths, while trend data for positive tests was inconclusive.