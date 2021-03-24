County remains 'blue' on state's COVID metrics map

Howard County has maintained its status of "blue" on the Indiana State Department of Health's COVID-19 color-coded metrics map, while several other counties moved back to "yellow."

Last week, 65 counties were "blue," and the remaining 21 counties were "yellow." No counties were "orange" or "red." This week, 25 counties were "yellow," while one was "orange," Blackford County.

The overall score is based on each county's number of weekly cases per 100,000 residents and its positivity rate.

In the category of weekly cases per 100,000 residents, Howard County was "yellow," the same as last week. "Yellow" represents 10 to 99 new cases per 100,000 residents. Howard County had 93, the same as last week.

Most counties were "yellow" in this category, while two were "blue," 17 were "orange," and two were "red," St. Joseph and Blackford counties.

In the category of seven-day all tests positivity rate, Howard County was "blue," the same as last week, along with most Indiana counties. "Blue" represents a positivity rate of less than 5 percent. Howard County's was 4.83, up from 4.16 last week.

Sixteen counties were "yellow," while one was "orange," Blackford county.

COVID-19 vaccinations

Approximately one-third of Howard County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, 10,915 residents are fully vaccinated, while 15,700 have received one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The fully vaccinated number includes those who have gotten the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, bringing the rate to 32 percent of Howard County's population to have received at least one dose. This is an increase of three percent since last week.

Statewide, nearly 1 million residents are fully vaccinated. Indiana's population is 6.7 million.

Yesterday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced that vaccinations will be available to the general population starting March 31. Currently, they're open to ages 40 and older.

Daily update

Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 976 new cases of COVID and 15 new deaths. Of those, 15 cases and no new deaths were in Howard County.

Now, 9,327 residents have tested positive for the virus, while 208 have died.

Currently, 584 residents are hospitalized for COVID, down from 596 yesterday. This is the sixth consecutive day that hospitalizations have been under 600.

As of today, 94 Hoosiers are in an ICU for the virus, down from 103 yesterday, and 44 are on a ventilator for COVID, down from 44 yesterday.

Mask mandate

On April 6, the statewide mask mandate will become a "mask advisory."

Indiana will join around 20 other states that have lifted mask mandates or never had one in place.

Masks still will be mandatory in state buildings, at vaccination sites, and COVID-19 testing sites, and K-12 schools were instructed to continue following the current mask requirements through the end of the school year.

Masks will be recommended at public places but will not be required.