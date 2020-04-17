The Howard County Commissioners today lifted restrictions on golf courses, permitting them to reopen, with specific guidelines for owners and players.

The decision was made, according to a press release, after consulting with the medical community, golf course owners, and golf courses currently open around the state to determine best practices that align with social distancing and promote minimal to no human contact. The commissioners will continue to evaluate the county’s progress as it relates to COVID-19 and loosen restrictions on businesses as appropriate while aligning with Gov. Holcomb’s executive orders.

“We have been encouraging people to take walks from their homes or in the parks to get some fresh air,” said Dr. Martha Hoshaw who helped create guidelines for the golf courses. “With these guidelines for golfers, we have effectively accomplished the same thing by encouraging the walking of the golf courses while remaining socially distanced and safe. This is another smart step in slowly moving forward. We encourage families to take advantage of this opportunity.”

The newly-developed guidelines for golf courses are as follows:

o Walking only. No carts are permitted except for use by golfers who require an accommodation. If an accommodation is made, every effort to ensure no more than one golfer per cart is allowed.

o Any cart used should be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized between uses.

o No rakes.

o No seed bottles.

o Ball washers should be covered to prevent use.

o No Flagsticks.

o Players are to stay at least 6 feet (two club lengths) away from playing partners at all times.

o Clubhouses and restrooms shall be closed to the public. No gatherings in Parking Lot.

o All practice ranges and practice greens shall be closed.

o No food or beverage service.

o Cups should be turned upside or otherwise positioned so that golfers do not need to reach inside the cup.

o Payment for rounds shall be electronic only.

o Pushcarts may be used but only those owned by the golfer using it. No rentals.

o Golfers should not be allowed to congregate on the course.

o Tee times shall be separated by 10 minutes.

Jim Humphrey, owner of Chippendale Golf Course, was excited to be able to reopen.

“We are excited about the opportunity to start playing golf again. As a golf course owner, I am thankful we had the opportunity to work with the commissioners and medical community to help create these guidelines to ensure a safe outdoor opportunity for families in our community,” said Humphrey.

In addition to lifting the restrictions on golf courses, Howard County Commissioners also announced that applications for the Howard County Forgivable Loan Program will be accepted beginning Monday, April 20, at 9 a.m. Information regarding the program now is available on the Howard County government website, howardcountyin.gov, and can be reviewed by small business owners, located outside the city limits of Kokomo, over the weekend.

“We are excited to begin the process of getting assistance to the small businesses throughout Howard County,” said Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman. “Coming alongside the city of Kokomo StrongER forgivable loan program now ensures small businesses from county-line-to-county-line can get the help they deserve.”