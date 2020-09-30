County maintains 'blue' score in ISDH COVID-19 weekly metrics

Howard County has maintained a "blue" overall score, the best possible, in the Indiana State Department of Health's weekly metrics system that aims to track the changes in COVID-19 community spread.

The metrics are updated every Wednesday, and all Indiana counties are scored either blue, yellow, orange, or red in two categories (cases per 100,000 residents and the seven-day all tests positivity rate) and then awarded an overall score based on the scores in those two categories.

Howard County earned "yellow" in weekly cases per 100,000, meaning there were between 10 and 99 new cases, and "blue" in the seven-day all tests positivity rate, meaning the rate was less than 5 percent. Those two scored combined earned the county and overall "blue" score.

While Howard County is holding onto "blue," southwest Indiana and Brown County earned the worst scores in the state as the counties battle an influx of new weekly cases and high seven-day positivity rates.

Three southwest Indiana counties -- Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Spencer -- earned the only three "red" scores in the state for the number of weekly cases per 100,000 residents. In Vanderburgh County, there were 220 new cases per 100,000 residents, while Warrick County had 326 cases per 100,000 residents. Spencer County had 236.

Six other southwest Indiana counties earned "orange" scores, having between 100 and 199 new cases per 100,000 residents.

As for the positivity rate category, Brown County had the only "red" score in the start with a seven-day all tests positivity rate of 15.41 percent.

Daily update

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 965 new cases of COVID-19 and another 20 new deaths.

Now, 120,019 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 3,405 have died. Another 227 people have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

In Howard County, there were two new cases and no new deaths for a total of 1,341 residents to test positive and 64 to die.

Trend data

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 trend data in Indiana, the state is increasing in positive tests. Trend data for all other categories (emergency room visits, hospital admissions, ICU admissions, and deaths) was inconclusive.

Howard County, however, was trending downward in deaths, ICU admissions, and hospital admissions. Trend data for positive tests and emergency room visits was inconclusive.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 84.5 percent of Hoosiers to test positive for the virus have recovered.