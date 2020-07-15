County logs more than 620 total cases of COVID-19

Howard County reached more than 620 total cases of COVID-19 as cases continue to mount statewide.

According to data released today by the Indiana State Department, four new cases of novel coronavirus were logged in Howard County. This brought the area’s total to 621 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

With the latest numbers, Regenstrief Institute continued to categorize Howard County as “inconclusive” for the number of positive tests for the virus, the second day running that the organization showed the area as “neither strongly increasing or decreasing.”

Also, the latest data made available by the Howard County Health Department logged 64 total deaths for the county, which was as of Monday.

Statewide, cases continued to mount with 700 new cases being recorded and 10 new deaths. The latest data available by the ISDH showed that 53,370 total cases of the virus have occurred, with 2,592 deaths. In total, 39,571 individuals had recovered from COVID-19 at a rate of 75.9 percent.

Regenstrief Institute continued to categorize the entire state on an “increasing” trend in positive cases of the virus. Similarly, today the institute categorized the amount of hospitalizations as “increasing” as well. Yesterday, Regenstrief Institute rated hospitalizations as “inconclusive.” Emergency visits, ICU admits, and death trends remained “inconclusive,” or as neither increasing or decreasing.

The state COVID-19 testing center remains open at the Kokomo Senior Center through at least July 31. Anyone can get tested at no cost. To register for testing, call 888-634-1116 or make an appointment online here: https://lhi.care/covidtesting.