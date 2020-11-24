County issues COVID-19 ordinance

In a press conference last Friday, the Howard County Board of Commissioners issued a new COVID-19 ordinance that puts a restriction on the capacities of businesses and restaurants providing in-person services.

The ordinance orders all Kokomo and Howard County businesses providing in-person services to operate at 75-percent capacity. Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman said he was confident area businesses would comply with the ordinance and do their parts to prevent further spread of the virus.

"We have a high confidence in our businesses in our community that they will adhere to the 75-percent capacity," Wyman said. "We have some businesses in our community already that are leading the way in doing this, and we are confident the other businesses will join in."

Should businesses not comply, the Howard County Board of Health has measures in place to enforce the capacity limit, Wyman said. Businesses not in compliance may receive a visit from the board of health and be issued a warning. The board of health also has the authority to order businesses to cease and desist.

"It is my hope and prayer that we never have to do that with a business. We're confident by taking this initial step that this will reduce the spread. It will keep some capacities down," said Wyman.

The ordinance went into effect Monday morning and will operate until Dec. 30. Wyman said the restrictions could become more or less restrictive depending on how the virus spreads in the community in the coming weeks.

In addition to the capacity restrictions, the ordinance included recommendations aimed at preventing the spread of the virus, such as wearing a mask in public at all times, maintaining social distance, wearing masks in church, removing masks at restaurants and bars only to eat and drink, and discouraging students who are eLearning from congregating in groups at friends’ homes or in public places.

Who’s following the mask mandate?

Before the ordinance was announced last Friday, the Perspective visited several area businesses, including restaurants, retail stores, and gas stations to see how many patrons entered the businesses wearing masks.

Buffalo Wild Wings, Casey’s gas station on South Webster Street, One-Stop Express on East Southway Boulevard, Rural King, Kroger in the Maple Crest Plaza, and Meijer were observed 30 minutes each at various points in the afternoon last week.

The results were as follows:

Buffalo Wild Wings: 21 masks, 13 without masks

Casey’s: 5 masks, 4 without

One-Stop Express: 2 masks, 8 without

Rural King: 43 masks, 12 without

Kroger: 42 masks, 22 without

Meijer: 70 masks, 30 without

In total, 272 people were observed going into these businesses, 183 of which were wearing masks (67 percent) and 89 of which were not (33 percent).

Counties with stricter mandates

While Howard County enacted an ordinance putting capacity limits in place last week, other counties, such as Marion County, have enacted harsher penalties, such as fines, to ensure businesses follow their respective ordinance.

For example, businesses in Marion County can be cited by the county health department. After the citation, businesses are allowed to make corrections, providing proper signage and in-house enforcement. Health inspectors may visit the business again, and if corrections are not made, the business owner can be fined.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said that businesses that repeatedly fail to enforce mask mandates and face multiple citations could potentially face a loss in future relief funding from the city.

Recently, the state announced it was allocating $20 million in funding to counties to help local governments enforce COVID-19 restrictions, such as occupancy limits, social distancing, and mask mandates. Local governments, including cities, towns, and counties may request funds for such items as local event plan review, public awareness, education, and compliance.

According to Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman, he was awaiting guidelines from the state on how to apply for the funding and further details on how the money can be used.

“We’re in the process of investigating that and having conversations with the state as to what we actually could use those dollars for,” Wyman said. “They plan to send us more information on that here this week, and as we get that information in, once we get that in, we’ll certainly allocate those dollars that way.”