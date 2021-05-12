County goes back to 'yellow'; 12 new cases of COVID reported

Howard County once again has moved back to "yellow" on the Indiana State Department of Health's COVID-19 metrics map that aims to track community spread of the virus.

Counties are assigned colors based on two categories -- cases per 100,000 residents and positivity rate -- with "blue" being the best, followed by "yellow," "orange," and "red."

This week, Howard County was assigned "yellow" after moving back to "blue" last week. Forty-one counties were "blue," and six were "orange." The rest were "yellow."

Weekly cases per 100,000 residents

In the category of weekly cases per 100,000 residents, Howard County scored "orange" for the first time since April 14. "Orange" represents 100 to 199 new cases per 100,000 residents. Howard County had 123, up from 86 last week.

No counties scored "blue" in this category. The majority were "yellow," while 28 were "orange," and four were "red."

Positivity rate

In the category of seven-day all tests positivity rate, Howard County scored "yellow," a move from "blue" last week. "Yellow" represents a positivity rate of between 5 and 9.9 percent. Howard County's rate was 5.15 percent, up from 4.23 last week.

Forty-six counties scored "blue," five were "orange," and the rest were "yellow."

Daily update

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 852 new cases of COVID and 10 new deaths. Of those, 12 cases and no new deaths were in Howard County.

Hospitalizations dipped again slightly to 851, down from 880 the day prior. As of yesterday, 202 Hoosiers were in an ICU for COVID, up from 199 a week ago, and 75 were on ventilators for the virus, down from 89 a week ago.

Currently, 1,884 variant cases have been identified in Indiana.

Vaccinations

Now, 2,196,206 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

In Howard County, 23,269 residents are fully vaccinated, and 25,689 have had a first dose of a vaccine. These numbers are up 2,722 (from 21,154 and 25,082, respectively) since last Wednesday.