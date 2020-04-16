County extends orange travel restriction to May 4

Howard County will be extending its orange travel restriction for another two weeks, while certain restrictions will be eased as the pandemic plays out.

In a press conference today, Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman announced the orange travel restriction, originally set to expire on Sunday, will be maintained through May 4 at 11:59 p.m. While county officials decided to prolong the travel restriction, restrictions on local retail businesses were eased slightly, and churches now will be allowed to conduct drive-in or parking lot services.

“The best analogy that I can give right now is that we are in the middle of the game, and we are doing really well as you heard from the medical experts … We are making minor adjustments to the playbook, but what we are not doing is changing the game plan,” said Wyman. “The game plan remains intact. Stay at home as much as possible. Wear masks when you go out in public.”

While the travel advisory will remain in place, effective immediately, retail businesses that are deemed nonessential may open for businesses but only for online or call-in ordering, with delivery or curbside pickup. These businesses should comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines by adhering to social distancing and sanitation measures.

Additionally, faith-based institutions will be allowed to offer drive-in or parking lot services. The facilities at churches and similar institutions are to remain closed to the public, and only the minimum number of personnel should be used to deliver the service. Staff and volunteers not speaking are instructed to wear masks, and participants must remain in their vehicles, with vehicles parked no closer than nine feet apart. Similarly, vehicles should only contain members of the same household.

Officials classified the easing of restrictions as a small step toward returning to normal once the pandemic has passed but stressed that adhering to travel restrictions and social distancing guidelines remained paramount in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

"The residents of Howard County have shown an incredible commitment to one another over this past month in making sacrifices for the health and well-being of one another. Due to this dedication, we are having success in flattening the curve, and the COVID-19 ‘surge’ is more manageable with each passing day,” said Dr. Timothy Gatewood. “Therefore, as a community we are now in a position to begin the gradual lessening of some low-risk business-related restrictions. When in public, please wear masks and maintain six feet of separation and practice consistent handwashing to ensure our continued success."

During today’s press conference, it also was announced the county would be launching a forgivable loan program that mirrored the city’s but was accessible to businesses outside the Kokomo city limits.

That program, dubbed the Howard County Emergency Relief Forgivable Loan Program, was designed to assist small businesses affected by the economic shutdown caused by the pandemic. The county program allotted $250,000 in Economic Development Income Tax (EDIT) funding that could be disbursed to businesses, with applicants able to receive up to $5,000 if they can demonstrate they were affected by the shutdown.

The county will begin accepting applications on Monday.