Howard County has begun the process of spinning some businesses back up to speed after weeks of dealing with the fallout of COVID-19.

On Monday, the Howard County Board of Commissioners announced certain businesses deemed “low risk” would be allowed to resume function. These businesses involved “little to no human contact,” allowing for social distancing to still be maintained as the businesses provided services.

“I recommend that Howard County start to open up certain service businesses, slowly, during this COVID-19 crisis and am comfortable with allowing some businesses to open that provide support services and do not put themselves or their customers at high risk of spread of the virus,” said Dr. Martha Hoshaw. “These businesses don’t have the risks of customers gathering in large groups, have the ability of employees social distancing and practicing good hygiene when at work, and they have the ability for customers to practice social distancing when briefly interacting with the business.”

The businesses that have been deemed low risk include:

- Lawn care/landscaping businesses, and they must operate with social distancing requirements and meet all CDC requirements.

- Pet groomers will be allowed to operate with pet drop off and pick up at the door.

- Florists, albeit shops shall not be open to the public. They may operate only to deliver to funeral homes and residences with contactless front porch delivery and drop off.

- Car washes will be allowed to operate with no touch-washing.

- Dry cleaning, uniform shops, with an emphasis on supporting the medical community and first responders. They may operate with drop off and pick up.

- Bike repair shops may function with drop off and pick up only.

- Computer repair stores may function with drop off and pick up only.

In a press release from the commissioners, officials claimed that the county-wide restrictions have worked toward flattening the curve and reducing the spread of COVID-19. As a result, “area hospitals remain capable of providing healthcare services to all citizens, regardless of condition.”

Monday’s steps served as what was deemed the beginning of a plan to “move our community forward past the virus.” The opening of low-risk businesses primarily entailed services that are “easily accomplished while one person is out getting the essential items that families need.” The county’s orange travel advisory remained in effect.

“Based on advice from medical experts, we have been given the assurance that our stay-at-home, flatten the curve message has been working. The services represented by these businesses are consistent with our work,” said Commissioner Paul Wyman. “As a community we have had some of the toughest restrictions around the state, and based on our successes to this point, this provides us an opportunity to begin to match up with the state’s directive, while maintaining our local efforts to get to the other side of this crisis.”

Howard County Health Officer Dr. Don Zent lent his support to allowing low-risk businesses to resume certain operations but stressed that the concept of staying at home remained vitally important to continue to stifle the spread of the virus.