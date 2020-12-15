County COVID-19 testing site to offer results in an hour

The Howard County Health Department is working to make COVID-19 testing more efficient through the addition of rapid testing and encouraging online registration.

The testing center, located at 620 N. Bell St., now is using BinaxNOW antigen rapid tests which provide results in 15 minutes. According to Howard County Health Department Public Emergency Coordinator Kristina Sommers, clients should expect to be at the clinic in just under an hour. This includes the time it takes to check-in, receive their test, and receive their test results. The center also still is offering nasopharyngeal (NP) swabs and anterior nares (AN) swabs for who need or prefer those tests.

To combat extended wait times and overcrowding, the Howard County Health Department also is encouraging those seeking to get tested for COVID-19 to register ahead of time. If an individual walks in for an appointment without prior registration, a staff member will assist them in making an appointment for a later time, said Sommers.

“Clients who have appointments and who have completed the registration process will be prioritized so to honor the appointment schedule. Therefore, it is highly recommended to schedule an appointment and to complete the registration process prior to visiting the clinic in order to be seen quickly,” said Sommers.

These changes come after Sommers began receiving reports of extended wait times, as well as a packed lobby at the testing site.

“Our first goal was to see everybody that we can, make it as easy to access as possible,” Sommers said. “Well, it’s very easy to access, and lots of people are coming.”

The problem that health department officials were running into was overcrowding of the building due to walk-in patients, so policies were changed to where patients had to call to register. However, that presented another problem as there wasn’t enough staff to cover all of the phone lines.

“There were more phone calls coming in than what the staff could handle,” Sommers said. “So we had to change that on the first day because people were calling for like an hour and weren’t able to access the system, even to check-in.”

To alleviate that problem, the health department changed its policy again to where patients could walk in the front door and put their name on a sign-in sheet and then go back outside to wait in their vehicles until staff called them in.

However, according to Sommers, individuals who were waiting to get tested often waited immediately outside the building, something she said possibly could deter others from getting tested if they didn’t realize that those individuals already had checked in.

At the North Bell Street location, Sommers said employees are conducting an average of 250 to 350 tests per day.

Sommers also said employees still are needed to work at the testing site. As of last week, the health department had 14 employees for the testing site. Those seeking to apply may do so through the Howard County Government website.

To register for a testing appointment online, visit https://scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov. Patients without internet access can call 765-456-7330 to register by phone. The health department is asking clients to enter the building to check-in, and then to wait in their vehicles to be called in to receive their test.

Sommers said it’s possible the health department may return to its call-in system in the future.

The health department also continues to operate its mobile testing site on Fridays, though hours have been reduced to 12 to 3 p.m. as the weather gets colder. This Friday, the mobile site will be at Community Family Medicine Care parking lot in Greentown, 118 S. Meridian St. Community members are encouraged to visit the Howard County Health Department’s social media channels Thursday nights (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) for last-minute changes to the mobile schedule.