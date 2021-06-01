County averaging 9 daily cases of COVID

Since last Monday, 72 new cases of COVID were reported in Howard County, an average of nine cases per day, and two new deaths were reported.
Now, 10,179 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 224 have died. The latest deaths occurred on May 17 and May 25. There were six COVID deaths in May, up from four in April.
Statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health today reported 370 new cases of COVID and eight new deaths. Of those, seven cases and no new deaths were in Howard County.
Hospitalizations statewide were at 705 yesterday, up from 659 the day prior. Currently, 144 Hoosiers are in an ICU for the virus, down from 174 last Monday, and 75 are on ventilators, down from 81 last Monday.
The ISDH continues to track variant cases, and 3,382 have been detected, up 543 since last Monday. The ISDH also recently began tracking cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), and 91 cases have been confirmed, an increase of two since last week.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, Howard County is trending upward in emergency room visits. Last week, 21 residents visited an ER for COVID, up from 17 the week prior. Four were hospitalized last week, up from three the week prior, and one was admitted to an ICU, up from zero the week prior. There were no hospital deaths last week; there was one the week prior.