Howard County is averaging 13.9 cases of COVID per day, up from 12 cases per day last week.

In the last seven days, there have been 97 new cases in the county and two new deaths reported. Now, 9,496 Howard County residents have tested positive for the virus, and 211 have died from it.

Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 762 new cases of COVID and one new death. Of those, nine cases and no new deaths were in Howard County.

Hospitalizations have gradually crept back up after an all-time low of 548 hospitalizations was reported on March 21. As of yesterday, 704 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus.

As of yesterday, 124 Hoosiers were in an ICU for COVID, up from 111 a week ago, and 39 were on ventilators for the virus, down from 50 a week ago.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, the state is trending upward in positive tests, hospital admissions, and deaths. The state is trending downward in emergency room visits and ICU admissions.

Howard County is trending downward in deaths, ICU admissions, hospitalizations, and emergency room visits, though the categories of hospitalizations and emergency room visits were marked with early indicator warnings that numbers were trending upward. Trend data for positive tests was inconclusive, though that category too was marked with an indicator that numbers were rising.

Last week, 24 Howard County residents visited an emergency room for COVID, up from 19 the week before. Nine were hospitalized last week, up from four the week prior, and two were admitted to an ICU, the same as the week prior.

There were no hospital deaths this week or last.

As of today, the statewide mask mandate has ended.