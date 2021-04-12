County averaging 12 new cases of COVID a day

Last week, Howard County averaged 12 new cases of COVID per day, down from 13. 9 case the previous week.

In the last seven days, 84 new cases were reported in the county. There were no new deaths. Now, 9,584 residents have tested positive, and 211 have died. The last reported death was on March 26.

Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 908 new cases of the virus and three new deaths. Of those, nine cases and no new deaths were in Howard County.

Hospitalizations have picked back up and continued to increase over the weekend. As of yesterday, 909 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus, up from an all-time low of 548 and March 21. Hospitalizations in the 900s mirror numbers not seen since mid-February. A week ago, hospitalizations were at 706.

The number of Hoosiers in ICUs for the virus also has risen. As of yesterday, 177 Hoosiers were in an ICU with COVID, up from 118 a week ago. The number of people on ventilators statewide due to COVID also has increased. As of yesterday, 75 Hoosiers were on ventilators, up from 50 a week ago.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, the state was trending upward in three of five tracked categories: positive tests, emergency room visits, and hospital admissions. Trend data for ICU admissions was inconclusive. Deaths were trending downward.

Howard County was trending downward in hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and deaths. Trend data for positive tests was inconclusive, though the county was marked with a warning, indicating cases may be trending upward.

Howard County was one of seven Indiana counties trending upward in emergency room visits.

Last week, 12 Howard County residents visited an emergency room for COVID, down from 24 the previous week. (Note: dates included in the trend data run from March 28 to April 6.) Six residents were hospitalized with the virus last week, down from nine the previous week, and five residents were admitted to an ICU last week, up form two the previous week.

The statewide all-tests positivity rate is 4.8 percent, up from 4.5 percent a week ago. Howard County's rate is 5.2 percent, down from 5.7 percent a week ago.