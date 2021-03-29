Howard County is averaging 12 new cases of COVID per day, up from 9.6 cases the week prior.
Now, 9,396 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 209 have died. There was one new death reported last week.
Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 730 new cases and five new deaths. Of those, nine cases and no deaths were in Howard County.
Hospitalizations continue to rise after they hit a record low last weekend at 548 hospitalizations statewide. As of today, 655 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus.
Currently, 113 Hoosiers are in an ICU for COVID, up from 96 a week ago, and 56 are on a ventilator for COVID, up from 39 a week ago.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, the state was trending upward in four of five tracked categories: positive tests, emergency room visits, hospital admissions, and ICU admissions. Deaths were trending downward.
Howard County was trending upward in positive tests but trending downward in hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and hospital deaths. Trend data for emergency room visits was inconclusive.
Last week, 18 Howard County residents visited an emergency room for COVID, the same as the week prior. Three were hospitalized, down from five the week prior, and one was admitted to an ICU, the same as the week prior.