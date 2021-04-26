County averages 9.6 cases of COVID daily last week

Last week, an average of 9.6 cases of COVID were reported daily, down from 10.6 the week prior.
Now, 9,744 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 212 have died from it. There was one new death reported last week.
Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 702 new cases of COVID statewide and five new deaths. Of those, three cases and no new deaths were in Howard County.
Hospitalizations over the weekend continued to rise slightly to 893 Hoosiers hospitalized as of yesterday. A week ago there were 891 hospitalizations for the virus. As of yesterday, 173 Hoosiers were in an ICU for the virus, down from 187 a week ago, and 81 were on ventilators for the virus, up from 78 a week ago.
The state's seven-day all tests positivity rate is 4.8 percent, and Howard County's is 5.4 percent.