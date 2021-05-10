County averages 13 cases of COVID daily last week, up from 9

Howard County averaged 13 new cases of COVID-19 daily last week, up from an average of nine the week prior.
Now, 9,915 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and 216 have died from the virus.
Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 607 new cases statewide and one new death. Of those, seven cases and no new deaths were in Howard County.
Hospitalizations statewide currently are at 924, down from 967 a week ago. As of yesterday, 200 Hoosiers were in an ICU for COVID, up from 184 a week ago, and 81 were on ventilators, down from 89 a week ago.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 23 Howard County residents visited an emergency room last week for COVID or symptoms of it, up from 22 the week prior. Six people were hospitalized with the virus, up from five the week prior. One was admitted to an ICU, down from four the week prior.
The state's seven-day all tests positivity rate is 5.2 percent, along with Howard County's.