County averages 10.6 new cases of COVID daily last week

Howard County averaged 10.6 new cases of COVID per day last week, down from 12 the week prior.
Since last week, there have been 74 new cases of COVID reported locally. Now, 9,664 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 211 have died. The last reported death was on March 26.
Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 770 new cases of the virus and three new deaths. Of those, two cases and no deaths were on Howard County.
As of yesterday, 875 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus, down slightly from 881 a week ago. Statewide, 201 Hoosiers are in an ICU for COVID, up from 177 a week ago, and 75 are on ventilators for the virus, down from 78 a week ago.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, the state is trending upward in two of five tracked categories: hospital admissions and deaths. Trend data for the other categories, positive tests, emergency room visits, and ICU admissions, was inconclusive.
Howard County is trending downward in hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and deaths. Trend data for emergency room visits and positive tests was inconclusive, though both categories were marked with an indicator that the categories soon may be trending upward.
Last week, 24 Howard County residents visited an ER for COVID, up from 12 the week before. Six were hospitalized, the same as the week prior, and four were admitted to an ICU, down from five the week prior.