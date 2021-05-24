Howard County averaged 14 new cases of COVID-19 daily last week and had three new deaths.
Now, 10,107 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 222 have died from it.
Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 381 new cases of COVID and one new death. Of those, eight cases and no deaths were in Kokomo.
Over the weekend, Hoosier hospitalizations for COVID dipped slightly to 751, down from 814 a week ago. As of yesterday, 174 Hoosiers were in an ICU for the virus, down from 182 a week ago, and 81 were on ventilators, up from 78 a week ago.
The ISDH continues to track variant cases, and 2,839 have been detected, an increase of 362 from last week. The ISDH also recently began tracking cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), and 89 cases have been confirmed. No new cases have been reported in the last week.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 17 Howard County residents visited an emergency room for COVID last week, down from 22 the week prior, and two were hospitalized, down from five the week prior. There were no ICU admissions for COVID last week; there were three the week prior. There was one hospital death last week, the same as the week before.