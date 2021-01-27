Counties in 'red' drop from 34 last week to 5

The Indiana State Department of Health's statewide COVID metrics map that aims to track the spread of the virus shows more promise this week.

After 34 counties appeared in "red" last week (which was down from 73 the week before), only five counties were "red" this week. Eight counties were "yellow," up from one county last week, while the rest, including Howard, were "orange" for the overall score.

The map scores counties either "blue," "yellow," "orange," or "red," which represent increasingly worse community spread. The overall score is assigned based on weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the seven-day all tests positivity rate.

Weekly cases per 100,000 residents

The map was still largely "red" in the category of weekly cases per 100,000 residents with all counties but nine remaining "red," including Howard.

To score "red," counties have 200 or more new cases of the virus for the week. Howard County had 459 cases per 100,000 residents, down slightly from 480 last week.

7-day all tests positivity rate

After most counties scored "red" last week, the majority of counties scored "orange" this week in the category of seven-day all tests positivity rate, including Howard.

"Orange" represents counties with a positivity rate of 10 to 14.9 percent. Howard County's was 10.91 percent, down from 12.86 last week.

Only six counties were "red." Thirty-two were "yellow," and three counties were "blue."

Vaccinations

As of today, 477,326 Hoosiers have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 112,855 are fully vaccinated.

In Howard County, 4,321 residents have received their first dose, and 815 are fully vaccinated.

Daily update

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,260 new cases of the virus and 40 new deaths.

Of those, 57 new cases and three new deaths were in Howard County. Now, 8,381 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 151 have died.

The statewide positivity rate is 9.1 percent for all tests and 17.5 percent for unique individuals.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations statewide continue to dip. Yesterday, there were 1,902 Hoosiers hospitalized with the virus, down from 1,976 the day prior and down from an all-time high of nearly 3,500 in mid-November.

The percentage of Hoosiers in ICU beds with COVID also continues to drop. Today, 19.8 percent of ICU beds were in use for COVID patients, while 30.6 percent were available. A week ago, 25 percent of ICU beds were in use for COVID patients.

Of the state's 2,803 ventilators, 8.6 percent were in use for COVID patients, down from 9.4 percent a week ago.