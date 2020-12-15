While campaigning for another term, incumbent 4th District Congressman Jim Baird promoted a defense spending bill and called for both sides of the political aisle to come together to pass COVID-19 relief.

Baird, a Republican, defeated Democrat Joe Mackey last month for the 4th District congressional seat. Baird first was elected to Congress in 2018 after incumbent Todd Rokita made a bid for the U.S. Senate. Now that Baird has secured another term in office, he is looking to the future in terms of the nation’s military, COVID-19 relief, and the White House.

Primarily, Baird promoted the National Defense Authorization Act for the Fiscal Year 2021 (NDAA) while running for reelection, and that bill passed last week with a large bipartisan vote. The NDAA, Baird said, was important for Congress to pass for a multitude of reasons.

“Although not all of us are impacted directly, it is a significant bill, the NDAA,” Baird said. “It has a lot to do with America’s security around the world and dealing with our national defense. It’s a $740 billion some bill. It deserves our review and our input, and we’ve had significant opportunities to do that since the summer.”

Summarized, the NDAA is an authorization bill that bolsters the budget for the military in various ways. For example, the bill provides military personnel with a more than three-percent pay raise, authorizes extra pay for troops in combat zones, and expands benefits for military families. The bill also ensures funds are available to ensure a three-day supply of PPE for troops and other military staff.

Baird also touted the bill for ensuring that the European and Pacific Deterrence Initiatives, which are efforts to maintain an edge military-wise over Russia and China. Funds from the NDAA will go into ensuring that both are maintained well into the incoming administration.

And as the pandemic continues to ravage the nation, the congressman is hoping to see relief for Americans. Negotiations, he said, were ongoing.

“We’re looking to have a discussion on a relief package at the beginning of this week,” Baird said last week. “That issue is ongoing. I think there’s some significant interest in trying to get something passed, to help people survive this pandemic. I think because of the interest on both sides, we’ve got to come together and finalize that.”

Earlier this year, Congress allocated a $670 billion Paycheck Protection Program, though $138 billion is leftover. Baird said he hopes he and his colleagues in Washington could bring assistance to the public sooner, rather than later.

“So it’s been frustrating to me in the last 30, 60, 90 days that we end up making political football out of some of this, and I don’t think it does any of us any good,” Baird said. “It doesn’t do our country any good, and it certainly doesn’t do any good for those small businesses who are trying to keep their employees and survive this pandemic. I’m interested in, as well as a lot of my colleagues, at trying to get some assistance out there.”

Lastly, Baird touched on the presidential election, saying Hoosiers should remain mindful that the Indiana election was “secure,” and he doubled down on his support for Pres. Donald Trump as well. It is worth noting Baird joined 106 other Republicans in signing an amicus brief in the Texas lawsuit seeking to invalidate millions of votes in swing-states for President-elect Joe Biden.

“I think it’s important that we just continue to be mindful of the process and what’s going on in the election process and give the president the opportunity to pursue all those avenues that he may think is important to having safe and secure elections,” Baird said. “It is tremendous the support and the leadership that we’ve had from our secretary of state, Secretary Connie Lawson, and all of the election teams across Indiana and the way that they’ve delivered our election results so that can serve as a model for some of the rest of the states and rest of the country.”