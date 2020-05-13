Community Howard Regional Health’s Behavioral Health Services announced it has established a free, non-crisis support and resource phone line, Community CARE Line, to help meet a variety of needs for individuals and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic is a unique and stressful time. Some of these stresses include: unemployment, increased isolation, home schooling, life/work balance disruption, reduced physical activity, prolonged uncertainty, and much more.
“Because these added stresses can interfere with work, families, and other relationships, the CARE Line offers individuals a non-judgmental and confidential listening ear,” said Matt Oliver, executive director of operations for Community Howard’s Behavioral Health Services. “Through the CARE line our team will help identify local resources, such as financial support, food assistance, child care, and treatment options that will help callers get through this difficult time. We know that a key part of meeting mental health needs is helping individuals identify and address everyday issues that are adding stress or trauma to their lives.”
Those in need of support can access the CARE Line from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday by calling the Community Howard behavioral health clinic in their community and choosing option 3 in the automated phone system. Community Howard has behavioral health clinics in Kokomo, Tipton, and Frankfort.
In responding to the pandemic, Community’s behavioral health team now is offering a full array of virtual behavioral health care services, including individual, group, and family counseling as well as medication services.
To reach the Kokomo clinic call 765-776-8555. To reach the Tipton clinic call 765-408-0570. To reach the Frankfort clinic call 765-659-4771.