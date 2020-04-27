Community Health Network to resume elective surgeries on limited basis

Community Health Network announced it will resume elective surgeries on a limited basis.

The decision comes as a result of Governor Eric Holcomb’s executive order to lift the ban on non-essential surgeries issued March 16.

The change is based on significant progress in Indiana’s inventories of personal protective equipment (PPE), the fact that hospitals have not been overwhelmed by a COVID-19 surge and the health impact of continuing to delay non-COVID-19 care that many Hoosiers need.

Following the guidelines provided by the state, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the US Surgeon General, Community joined other health organizations in postponing for 30 days non-emergent surgeries, and those that did not pose an immediate risk, at its hospitals and surgery/endoscopy centers to limit the spread of COVID-19.

As the safety of patients and caregivers is the highest priority, precautions will be taken to

prevent the spread of COVID-19. Personal protective equipment (PPE), staffing and

COVID-19 surge potential will be monitored daily.

“It’s worth noting we never stopped doing surgeries,” said Community Health Network President and CEO Bryan Mills. “We never stopped caring for patients. From the beginning, we’ve been focused on the safety of our patients and our caregivers; and safety will continue to guide our pace in resuming activity. We'll be taking it week by week.”

Patients will be prioritized based on the urgency of their individual health needs and will be notified to have their surgeries rescheduled. Oncology surgery cases and those cases which cannot be further delayed will be top priority.

“This is a challenging time for health systems,” said Mills. “Our patients depend on us. We’ll add procedure volume when we can, but only as much as we feel is prudent based on safety considerations. If there is a surge, we may have to pull back on elective procedures again.”