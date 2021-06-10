Community Health Network requires COVID-19 vaccine for employees

Community Health Network now is requiring its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Following state and federal guidelines, Community employees had the opportunity to get vaccinated beginning in December 2020. Since then, a campaign to educate caregivers and answer questions about the vaccine and its effectiveness has been underway. More than 60 percent of the health system’s 16,000 employees have voluntarily received the vaccine.
“Since the pandemic started, our caregivers have proven time and again to be heroes in the face of daunting and sometimes frightening challenges,” said Community President and CEO Bryan Mills. “Getting vaccinated is one more step in the collective fight against COVID-19.”
Community already requires the flu vaccine as a condition of employment. As with the flu vaccine, exemptions for the COVID vaccine will be made for religious or medical reasons.
All vendors, contractors, and volunteers who work at Community’s hospitals and sites of care are included in the vaccine requirement. Patients and visitors will continue to wear masks while on site.
“The evidence is clearer every day that those who are vaccinated very rarely pass the virus to others,” said Dr. Ram Yeleti, chief physician executive for Community Health Network. “We have an obligation to the patients who put their health in our hands to create the safest environment possible.”
All employees are expected to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 15.