Community Health Network physician who beat COVID-19 donates antibody-rich plasma

A Community Health Network physician who beat COVID-19 donated antibody-rich plasma today at Versiti Blood Center of Indiana to help severely ill virus patients.
Dr. Sarah Dilley, a gynecologic oncologist at Community Health Network in Indianapolis, donated convalescent COVID-19 plasma at Indiana’s downtown Indianapolis blood donation center. Dr. Dilley is a recovered COVID-19 patient, diagnosed with the virus on March 23 and declared virus-free on April 6. Her antibody-rich plasma will be able to be transfused to up to three COVID-19 seriously ill patients at Community Health to aid in their recovery.
A website and hotline number are available for recovered COVID-19 patients to register to donate plasma. Versiti, among the first blood centers in the U.S. to collect convalescent plasma, now is seeking recovered COVID-19 patients from throughout Indiana to donate convalescent or COVID-19 plasma.
Potential recovered COVID-19 donors are asked to call a special hotline that has been created:
1-866-702-HOPE (866-702-4673).
Potential donors can also find out more about Versiti’s convalescent COVID-19 plasma program and register:
http://www.versiti.org/covid19plasma.