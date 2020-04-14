Community Health Network announces COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project

Community Health Network announced it is working with Versiti Blood Center of Indiana on a program to collect convalescent plasma from patients recovered from coronavirus infection.
Convalescent plasma (CP) is plasma that has been obtained from people who have recovered from a disease and contains antibodies to the disease. Use of CP has been studied in outbreaks of respiratory infections, including the 2003 SARS-CoV-1 epidemic, the 2009 HINI influenza virus pandemic, and the 2012 MERS-Co-V epidemic and has appeared to be beneficial for the treatment of these diseases. Preliminary evidence suggests COVID Convalescent Plasma (CCP) may benefit some patients with COVID-19 leading to improvement.
Versiti Blood Center of Indiana has been approved as a collection center for CCP, but it needs help identifying people who qualify for donation. Criteria for those wishing to donate include:
Documented positive COVID-19 test and 28 days since last symptom
Documented positive COVID-19 test and a negative COVID-19 test and 14-27 days since last symptom
COVID-19 diagnosis based on symptoms, but no documented COVID-19 test (may be eligible for CCP donation in near future)
On April 10, Dr. Sarah Dilley, a Community Health Network gynecologic oncologist, was the first CCP donor in the state of Indiana. That same day two Community patients received plasma from Dr. Dilley’s donation.