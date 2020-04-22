The Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance and Purdue Extension of Howard County have teamed up to get Howard County residents up and moving.

The new joint initiative encourages the public to take regular walks along sidewalks or on the 25 miles of trails in Howard County. The two-year program will track mileage through the free mobile app World Walking, and walkers will receive regular emails about the program from Purdue Extension.

“Safe walking is an essential activity listed on Governor Holcomb’s recent executive order that can help each of us navigate our physical, emotional and communal health in these difficult times” said Susan Alexander, manager of downtown initiatives with the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance. “We know that social distancing, isolation, and economic disruption are enormously stressful. Supporting each other, taking outdoor walks, and interacting with art and nature can go a long way toward improving everyone’s spirits and bolstering immune systems.”

Walkers may join the group immediately by downloading the free “World Walking” application to their phone or computer and joining the Kokomo Howard County Walks group. The app tracks steps and provides themes and milestones for the group to achieve. The group’s first challenge is to walk the distance between Detroit, Michigan and Mobile, Alabama, about 1,145 miles. Walkers add their steps to the group’s count as the group progresses across the United States from north to south inside the app. When the group walks about 184 miles, the first milestone, Columbus, Ohio, will be reached.

Kokomo and Howard County offer many ways to get these miles in, Alexander said.

“The Industrial Heritage Trail, which runs north and south, or the Walk of Excellence, which runs east and west, are excellent trails for individuals to walk regularly,” Alexander said.

A full list of trails in Kokomo can be found at http://www.cityofkokomo.org/departments/walkpaths_and_trails.php.

In addition, walkers are encouraged to join a free, 12-week email support program from Purdue Extension in Howard County called Get WalkIN’. Participants can sign up, walk on their own, and receive email support and information. Walkers may sign up for the upcoming session of support emails by visiting https://purdue.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_ernYPruS7zlQ3nT.

The Get WalkIN’ email program aims to promote increased physical activity by adults through walking. The emails highlight information about the health benefits of walking. The app can be downloaded at https://worldwalking.org/login.

The Kokomo Howard County Walks group can be found at https://worldwalking.org/group/urn94.