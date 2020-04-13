Commissioners to reopen certain service businesses

Today, the Howard County Board of Commissioners will begin to implement a plan to move the community forward past the virus by allowing certain service businesses to reopen.

The move comes more than five weeks after the commissioners began action to protect the community from the spread of COVID-19 by placing countywide restrictions to help flatten the curve. Now, limited businesses are permitted to reopen to provide certain services with specific guidelines.

The businesses that can reopen include:

• Lawn care/landscaping – must be able to operate with social distancing requirements and meet all CDC requirements

• Pet groomers – pet drop off and pick up at door

• Florist – shops not open to public, only delivery to funeral homes and residences with contactless front porch delivery/drop off

• Car wash – no touch-washing

• Dry cleaning, uniform shops – emphasis on supporting medical community and first responders – drop off and pick up.

• Bike repair – drop off and pick up only

• Computer repair – drop off and pick up only

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“Opening businesses that are considered low risk, with little to no human contact, is the key to maintaining social distancing. These services are easily accomplished while one person is out getting the essential items that families need. Staying at home is still critically important as we work to get to the other side of this pandemic,” said Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman.

Under review are nonessential retail establishments to have the opportunity for internet orders with curbside delivery.

Dr. Martha Hoshaw said she felt comfortable with allowing these businesses to open that provide support services and do not put themselves or customers at high risk of spreading the virus.

“These businesses don’t have the risks of customers gathering in large groups, have the ability of employees social distancing and practicing good hygiene when at work, and they have the ability for customers to practice social distancing when briefly interacting with the business,” said Hoshaw.

Dr. Don Zent, Howard County health officer with the Howard County Health Department, also supported the plan.

“This approach is based on the fact that maintaining good public health practices, including social distancing, and personal hygiene will continue to slow the transmission of COVID-19 within our community,” Zent said. “The concept of ‘stay at home’ is still important especially for the most vulnerable populations, the elderly, and those with underlying health problems. This appears to be the most appropriate course of action at this time.”

Wyman said the “flatten the curve” message locally is working and that the goal always has been to get Howard County open for business when the time was appropriate. Based on the outcomes of the plan so far, Wyman said it now is appropriate to begin reopening the community slowly and incrementally.

“As a community we have had some of the toughest restrictions around the state, and based on our successes to this point, this provides us an opportunity to begin to match up with the state’s directive, while maintaining our local efforts to get to the other side of this crisis,” he said, adding that “area hospitals remain capable of providing healthcare services to all citizens, regardless of condition.”

Looking forward, Wyman said the commissioners will continue to assess Howard County’s situation and will be working toward coinciding with the Governor’s executive order 20-18 on April 20, 2020, provided positive progress continues.

The orange travel advisory remains in effect.