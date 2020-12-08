Effective immediately, Howard County had been elevated from “orange” to red” status due to an “increasingly significant” spread of COVID-19 among residents.

All county citizens and businesses are advised to adhere to the “red” level of restrictions as outlined in Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order, which include limits on social gatherings and no spectators allowed at sporting events and extracurricular K-12 activities. The Howard County board of commissioners signed an ordinance putting this in place today based on recommendations from the Howard County health officer, officials from area hospitals, Mayor Tyler Moore, the Kokomo Common Council, and the City of Kokomo.

“It is our recommendation, collectively with other healthcare professionals, that we move from ‘orange’ to ‘red’ under the governor’s emergency order,” said Dr. Emily Backer, Howard County health officer. “This effort to reduce spread will require the participation of all Howard County citizens. We sincerely appreciate all the sacrifices that are being made.”

Paul Wyman, president of the Howard County Commissioners, said there is a significant increase in hospitalizations and deaths.

“Howard County, like many other counties around the state, is in a difficult moment with the COVID-19 virus. Since our press conference on Nov. 22, our 10-day positive case average has jumped from 61 per day to 100, including 12 deaths. Hospitalizations have doubled, and our unique positivity rate is now 23 percent,” said Wyman. “These are impactful numbers. We must take them seriously.”

Wyman asked that the community help prevent the spread of the virus to help protect frontline workers and families.

“By working together, this will allow local businesses to remain open and keep the local economy alive. The change to ‘red’ status sends a clear message to the community that everyone needs to be more diligent in taking all necessary safety precautions,” he said.

The new restrictions require that social gatherings of any kind be limited to 25 people. This does not include places of worship. Vulnerable populations are encouraged to remain isolated, and social and holiday gathers are not advised. All businesses must adhere to social distancing guidelines and capacity limits.

In addition, winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular activities, including IHSAA sports, will no longer be allowed at 25 percent attendance capacity. Rather, these events will be limited to participants, support personnel, and parents/guardians. Face coverings are required at all times.

Joe Hooper, president of Community Howard Regional Health, said the surge in cases is overwhelming the healthcare industry in Kokomo.

“While our teams at Community Howard Regional Health are well prepared to care for this community, the continued surge of positive cases and hospitalizations has the potential to overwhelm the resources of the healthcare industry in Kokomo and throughout Central Indiana, as it has in other communities in this country,” said Hooper. “Our hospital and physician leadership teams have been in close communication with Howard County and city of Kokomo leadership throughout this public health crisis and have stressed the importance of the public’s role in slowing the spread by following the Centers for Disease Control and prevention recommendations of masking and social distancing. “

Residents are urged to wear masks, wash hands frequently, social distance, and get flu shots.

Margie Johnson, president of Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, said she supports the new effort aimed at reducing community spread.

“Local and county officials have escalated Howard County’s COVID-19 designation to ‘red.’ Ascension St. Vincent is not limiting access or reducing healthcare services, as our patients in Kokomo and surrounding communities count on us to provide the care they need,” said Johnson. “We, along with our state, city, and county officials, continue to diligently monitor the situation, and we support their efforts and decisions to maintain safety standards for all residents.”

Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore also spoke in favor of the move to "red."

"I along with the common council support moving Howard County to red. Our community as a whole is being hit hard by the virus, and his is another important step in showing the urgency of the message, while helping slow the spread," Moore said.

More information on the COVID-19 restrictions based on color-coded metrics, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/files/cid25617016-C5A9-4835-99C9-4FD8B2326F11.pdf.