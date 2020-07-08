After the cancelation of two shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Colosseum Combat is set to return to Kokomo on Saturday, Sept. 12.

While a show is now on the schedule, there still are some uncertainties surrounding the sport. MMA fighting is a state-sanctioned sport, and officials and judges are appointed to the event. Because of that, President and CEO Mark Slater is unsure what the state will allow at that time, but he and his team have been working on a plan to provide new content for fans, regardless of what the future may bring.

“We’re going to have a show. We don’t know what it’s going to look like yet until it gets closer to that, and the state tells us by then we can safely have so many people in the event center. And if we got to check [fans] at the door and do a temperature scan, keep the chairs three feet apart, we’ll do what’s needed,” Slater said. “You hope for the best. You plan for the worst.”

Kokomo Event Center hosted a Colosseum Combat event in February and planned to travel to Michigan on March 21 to put on another show. Having to cancel the show only a week before, Slater said his team had to refund approximately 5,000 online presale tickets. Items such as posters and flyers already were purchased for the event, but Slater said the cancelation was not a devastating financial loss.

Additionally, a show slated for May 2 in Kokomo was canceled but did not cause Colosseum Combat much expense either, according to Slater.

If an audience will not be permitted at the Kokomo Event Center in September, Slater said plan B would be to set up pay-per-view content of fights that would be held at the annex of One More Gym. This would keep the fighters motivated and also would allow more entertainment for fight fans, according to Slater.

With the gyms reopening after the shutdown, fighters have been able to start back on track training again for competitions.

“We need at least six weeks before an event,” Slater said. “Now that the gyms are starting to open — slowly but surely these gyms are opening — and some of that normalcy is starting to come in to where they can have a little bit of a training program. Now, we’re six weeks out from a fight. It’s not one of those things where it’s like, ‘OK, gyms are open now. We can do a fight in two weeks.’”

If there’s still concern for fighters come September, Slater said Colosseum Combat, if necessary, would adopt a “minor league version” of how the UFC has handled returning to fighting since the pandemic.

By doing so, fighters would complete a one-hour COVID-19 test at weigh-in and then again right before the competition. All officials also would be tested prior to the event. While in town, fighters would stay quarantined in their hotel rooms until they arrived at the fighting facility. If any individual tested positive, the competition would be canceled, Slater said, whether there were in-person fans or not.

“Our main goal is to keep the fighters safe, to keep the fans safe, and if it’s not safe to have fans, then we would still like to have content,” Slater said.

After coming off one of the most successful years of Colosseum Combat, Slater said he’s not ready to quit yet and will pursue any way to keep Colosseum Combat alive under potential restrictions, whether at the event center or in the annex of One More Gym.

“We’ll be wherever we’ve got to be. Colosseum Combat’s going to be around after this pandemic. I promise,” Slater said.