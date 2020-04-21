Cochran gets bond reduction, released from jail

A local man accused of killing a 10-year-old girl in 2018 in a hit-and-run automobile accident got released from jail ahead of his trial as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 13, following a bond reduction, Joshua Cochran, 22, bonded out of the Howard County jail for the first time since he allegedly struck and killed 10-year-old Renay Jenkins with his vehicle while under the influence of drugs. At the same time, Howard Superior II Judge Brant Parry denied a motion to suppress evidence filed by Cochran’s attorney.

In an order issued on April 13, Parry allowed for the bond reduction from $50,000 with no 10 percent allowed to $15,000 with 10 percent allowed. The move came after the judge denied Cochran a bail reduction in 2018. Now the judge cited advisement from the Indiana Supreme Court to allow low-risk individuals to bond out as the COVID-19 pandemic continued.

“The defendant has no prior criminal history and no history of failing to appear as ordered,” wrote Parry in his order. “Currently, given the health crisis in this county as a result of COVID-19, the Supreme Court of Indiana has advised that low-risk individuals should be allowed to bond from jail, and alternate conditions of bond should be imposed.”

While out on bond, Cochran was placed on in-home detention through Howard County Community Corrections. If he doesn’t comply with the terms of in-home detention, Cochran could have his bond revoked.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Cochran wasn’t alone in getting an early release from jail during the pandemic. As of Friday, the jail’s population stood at 347, down more than 100 inmates as judges worked to reduce the population in response to COVID-19.

While Cochran garnered an early release from jail, Parry wasn’t swayed by a motion to suppress filed by his attorney.

In January, a hearing was held regarding the filing where attorney Stephanie Doran argued that blood draws following the 2018 hit-and-run incident were unlawfully obtained and that officers at the scene failed to advise Cochran of his right to consult with counsel before asking him to consent to a blood draw. Through the motion, Doran sought to suppress evidence that included the results of the blood draws as well as statements made by Cochran following the incident where he allegedly admitted to striking Jenkins with his vehicle and leaving the scene.

Parry denied the motion to suppress. A pretrial conference is scheduled in the case for July 21, and the jury trial follows on Aug. 11

The matter stems from an incident where Cochran allegedly struck Jenkins with his vehicle on Alto Road in 2018. Officers later located Cochran at his home just down the road with damage to his car. They claimed he was under the influence of drugs during the crash and allegedly found marijuana on his person as well. As a result, he faces a smattering of felony-level charges, including the level 5 felony charges of causing death when operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance in his blood and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. The prosecutor’s office also filed a level 3 felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident against Cochran, as well as a class B misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.