CMA’s Run for the Son slated for May 2

Christian Motorcycle Association’s local chapter, Redemption Road Riders, is kicking off the motorcycle riding season with its annual Run for the Son ride on May 2.
The ride, which takes place on the same day worldwide, raises funds to purchase transportation for people in need around the world. John Doty, president of the organization, said he’s looking forward to this year’s ride, though COVID-19 restrictions have led to some changes.
The initial location has been changed, according to Doty, because even state restrictions were lifted on May 1, the staff at the initial location didn’t feel comfortable that social distancing could be enforced with its limited staff.
But, Doty secured another location, Clowntown Cycle, 104 S. Miami St., Peru, and came up with a backup plan that he said will allow for social distancing. Now, registration will begin at that location at 9:30 a.m. with kickstands up at 11.
The 83-mile ride will take participants through Mississinewa and Salamonie Forest.
Cost is $15 per biker and $10 per rider. All proceeds go toward CMA missions.