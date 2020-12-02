City's Christmas parade canceled

The city's much-anticipated Christmas parade, set for this Saturday, has been canceled.
According to a press release from the city, the parade "is the latest casualty of COVID-19." Mayor Tyler Moore said the decision to cancel the event was made due to a recommendation from the Howard County Health Department.
“The community’s enthusiasm for the Christmas parade demonstrated just how anxiously people are wanting to participate in traditional American get-togethers,” said Moore. “Unfortunately, the parade was scheduled to occur during a period when we are experiencing an uptick in COVID cases. The decision was made to protect the overall health and safety of the community.”
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s latest executive order limited special and seasonal events to 50 people for counties in "orange" based on the state's metrics map, which Howard County is. Therefore, in order for events like the Christmas parade to occur required the Howard County Health Department’s authorization.
“I recognized the excitement that grew as we led up to the event. The overwhelmingly positive response from parade participants and spectators leads me to one conclusion: the Christmas parade is definitely on schedule for next year," said Moore.