City to discuss push for increased vaccinations among first responders

After the Kokomo Fire Department lost one of their own to COVID-19 last week, the city administration is looking to have discussions aimed at increasing the number of first responders who are vaccinated.

According to Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore, less than a quarter of firefighters have received the COVID-19 vaccine, though they became eligible to receive the vaccine in January as part of phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan. While the city has left getting vaccinated a personal choice, in light of recent cases at the fire department and the recent death of KFD Captain Marty Meyers, Moore said a vaccination mandate “needs to be considered,” while still respecting the personal rights of each employee.

“It’s definitely something we need to look into with them being first responders and the ones most likely to come into contact with something. That needs to be considered but at the same time respecting everyone’s personal rights and wishes as to how they manage their own health,” Moore said. “ … Fortunately, everybody, whether they believe in the vaccine or not has been as diligent as they can to avoid contact or additional exposure outside of the departments and even within the departments. With Captain Meyers’ recent passing, that’s definitely a discussion we’ll have with both chiefs in each department (police and fire).”

Of the city’s 85 firefighters on the roster, Moore estimated around 20 had received COVID-19 vaccinations.

“At one point I thought it was between 25 and 30,” Moore said. “I had heard recently it was maybe closer to 20. Now I don’t know if the chief has those numbers. It’s not been mandated up to this point. If and when any of the police officers or firefighters get vaccinated, I’m not sure if they then notify their supervisors or either chief when they do so. I’d probably defer that question to the both of them to get a better idea of how many have.”

Kokomo Fire Department Chief Chris Frazier declined to say how many firefighters had been vaccinated. He said he was unsure whether Meyers was among those who had been vaccinated, and he declined to say whether he had gotten the vaccine himself.

“I’m not releasing information about just us in general,” Frazier said. “It’s something we’re leaving up to our firefighters to decide.”

According to Frazier, a total of 14 KFD firefighters have contracted COVID-19 since the virus began to spread last year.

According to Professional Firefighters of Kokomo Local 396 President Andy Eshelman, the past two months have been the hardest for the KFD in dealing with COVID-19. Currently, at least one firefighter is off due to testing positive for COVID-19, and at one point, four firefighters were off after testing positive.

Eshelman has received a COVID-19 vaccine, and he encouraged others to do so as well, though he said it’s “everybody’s preference” if they choose otherwise.

“I would encourage it, but I’m not going to hold their feet to a candle to make them do it,” Eshelman said. “That’s everybody’s preference. I think that should be a preference thing they want to do. As an encouragement, that’s the reason why I got it, to show leadership in our union, that the union leadership went ahead and got it. I’m not hiding it that I’ve gotten it. I know the stigma is out there in the nation and everything else, that it depends on what side of the fence. That’s how this vaccination has gone, but I do recommend it.”

On Feb. 20, Eshelman shared through the local’s Facebook page that the department had firefighters who were hospitalized with the virus and encouraged the community to stay vigilant, get tested, and stay home if feeling ill. The post read:

“I know everyone has an opinion on covid and this week alone L396 has had firefighters hospitalized with issues resulting from this disease. We’ve also had more cases in the FD in the past month than we’ve had all last year. Please take this pandemic serious. These guys were healthy guys. These guys are your local hero’s that have been working along side all their other brothers and sisters in Kokomo since this has began. It’s not over folks. Please wear your masks and please if you feel ill stay home and if you continue to feel ill go on and get tested to just to be safe it isn’t COVID. These firefighters love the job that they do and will continue to battle whatever comes our way but we as a community need to continue to battle to keep everyone healthy and safe. I’m proud to be the President of L396 and proud to be a Kokomo Firefighter. Be safe and stay healthy.”