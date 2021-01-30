City Hall to permit public access on Monday

As Howard County shifted back to "orange" for its COVID-19 metric, City Hall, 100 S. Union Street, will re-open to public access on Monday, Feb. 1.
City Hall has been closed to the public, with the exception of the first-floor police department, since early December.
“We have followed the guidelines set by Governor Holcomb and the State of Indiana,” said Mayor Tyler Moore. “Our top priority will always be the health, safety, and welfare of our residents, visitors, and employees. I want to thank the public for its patience and our employees for ensuring the safe and efficient delivery of public services during the pandemic.”
Visitors to City Hall still will be required to wear a mask or face covering while practicing social distancing.